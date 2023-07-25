4 Apple Watch Deals You Can Score for Back to School & Beyond

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Apple‘s tech has made it easier than ever to listen to our favorite artists in surround sound and stay connected with friends, family and the latest social trends. After unveiling a new MacBook among other upcoming releases, the Apple Watch has become one of the many highly coveted commuting gadgets due to its various apps and capabilities. Celebrities including Pharrell Williams, Beyoncé, Katy Perry and more have also been spotted sporting the jewelry-tech combo, only confirming its trendiness.

The downside? Each model typically comes with a hefty price tag that can dissuade us from purchasing the sleek smartwatch.

As back-to-school shopping kicks into gear, students can take advantage of discounted prices on tech, backpacks, clothing and more. No matter if you’re headed back to the classroom, you can still take advantage of the deals while they’re going on.

Not sure where to start? We’ve found the best Apple Watch deals to help you score some savings without getting a lecture from your wallet later on.

Keep reading to shop the deals on Apple Watches below.

Walmart

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS $149 $279 47% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Walmart is offering almost half off the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), which drops it down to under $150. The model not only comes with a customizable strap and three finishes, but has a waterproof material and built-in GPS. The battery can last up to 18 hours on a full charge and features a 40 mm size.

Walmart

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) $459 $529 13% off% OFF Buy Now 1

For under $500 you can enjoy the Apple Watch Series 8 with built-in cellular capabilities and a GPS for quicker navigation. This modern design also comes with more advanced health tracking including the ability to measure your heart rate and blood oxygen, and tracking your body temperature changes.

Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS 41mm) Smart Watch $329.00 $399.00 18% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Amazon’s deal is offering the Apple Watch Series 8 for only $329 — a total snag. The 41 mm size is more slim while offering a display screen you won’t have to squint to look at. The display screen is customizable to show you the time faster than it would take you to dig for your phone in your purse.

Walmart

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) $299 $399 25% off% OFF Buy Now 1

The Apple Watch Series 7 is similar to the Series 8 model, but this version your can score for $100 off. You can use Apple Pay with just a tap of your wrist and has fitness tracking functions like the ability to track your heart rate, steps and give you updates on your health trends.

