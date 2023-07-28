‘Futurama,’ ‘Solar Opposites’ & More: 13 Animated Shows on Hulu for Cartoon Fans of All Ages

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Animated shows allow you to escape from reality in a way that live-action series just can’t. Thankfully, there are various streaming options to keep up with past and current animated series, especially if you’re a cartoon lover. Rather than stock up on streaming subscriptions, though, Hulu has a library of animated shows from Hulu Originals, FX Originals and more.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Since these are all on Hulu, you’ll need to be a subscriber in order to gain access to the full Hulu library. Current subscribers can watch these without an additional cost, but if you’re a new subscriber, you can take advantage of Hulu’s 30-day free trial, which will allow you to binge-watch shows such as Solar Oppisites, Bob’s Burgers, Futurama and more for free. After the free trial ends, you’ll be charged $7.99/month for the most popular, ad-supported plan, or $14.99/month for the premium, ad-free plan.

Hulu $7.99/month after 30-day free trial Buy Now 1

Want more streaming options? Hulu + Live TV will provide you with everything the Premium plan provides along with access to hundreds of live cable channels. You’ll be able to watch everything from your favorite cartoons the night they air to sports.

If you’re a fan of bundles, you can add on Disney+ and ESPN+ for $12.99/month, which will expand your library and provide you all the animated series within Disney’s library.

Best Animated Shows Streaming on Hulu

With so many animated series to binge, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the best animated shows to stream on Hulu. See the roundup below.

Futurama

Pizza delivery man Fry (Billy West) is accidentally frozen and wakes up 1,000 years in the future in Futurama. He’s taken in by his only descendent — an elderly scientist — who, along with the crew of a cargo delivery ship, go on adventures in this futuristic world.

Other cast members include John DiMaggio, Maurice LaMarche, Katey Sagal, Phil LaMarr and Lauren Tom.

Rick and Morty

Fans of Back to the Future may appreciate this comedy sci-fi series as it follows Rick Sanchez (Justin Roiland), who suddenly appears on his daughter Beth’s (Sarah Chalke) doorstep after being missing for 20 years. He then turns the family garage into his laboratory and goes on adventures across the universe with his grandchildren Summer (Spencer Grammer) and Morty Jr. (Maurice LaMarche).

Solar Opposites

Follow as a family of aliens escape their exploding planet and take refuge in suburban America. The family is split on whether or not Earth is great or horrible, all while protecting their living super computer — the Pupa — which will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the planet.

The Solar Opposites cast includes Dan Stevens, Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack, Tiffany Haddish and Sean Giambrone.

Koala Man

Kevin (Michael Cusack), a middle-aged dad, lives with the titular not-so-secret identity of Koala Man: a powerless superhero. With the burning desire to snuff out petty crimes, Kevin — alongside his frustrated and reluctant family — go on bizarre adventures to help clean up their town of Dapto.

The cast includes Sarah Snook, Demi Lardner, Jarrad Wright and Hugh Jackman.

Praise Petey

In Praise Petey, Annie Murphy stars as Petey, a New York City “it girl” who, after her life unravels, gets a second chance at success when she jumps at the chance to modernize her father’s small-town cult.

Other cast members of the adult animated series include John Cho, Kiersey Clemons, Stephen Root and Amy Hill.

Archer

Action spy thriller meets comedy in Archer, an animated series that follows agent Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin), who must navigate his changing work landscape after his company is acquired by a new spy conglomerate. Now, he and his colleagues must decide whether or not to exercise their independence or succumb to their “corporate overlords.”

The cast includes Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Lucky Yates, Adam Reed and Kayvan Novak.

Adventure Time

Finn (Jeremy Shada) battles evil in the Land of Ooo with the help of his magical dog Jake (John DiMaggio) in Adventure Time. Throughout the series, the two visit different lands and face various foes, including their nemesis, the Ice King (Tom Kenny), who is convinced that he has to marry Princess Bubblegum (Hynden Walch).

Other cast members include Donald Glover, Niki Yang, Pendleton Ward and Olivia Olsen.

Family Guy

This longtime animated series features the Griffin family and the laugh-out-loud scenarios they get themselves into while living in New England. Family Guy was originally created by Seth MacFarlane and features the voice acting of Seth Green, Alex Borstein and Mila Kunis.

Naruto

This anime series tells the story of Naruto (Maile Flanagan), a young ninja with dreams of becoming the Hokage — the village’s leader and strongest ninja. Throughout the series, viewers follow him and the adventures he goes through in order to prove himself and achieve his dreams.

Other Naruto cast members include Yuri Lowenthal, Kate Higgins and Dave Wittenberg.

Gravity Falls

Twins Dipper and Mabel Pines get sent to live with their mysterious great uncle in the peculiar town of Gravity Falls, where they help run the Mystery Shack. As they run into weird occurrences, the duo begins to unravel the hidden secrets of the little town they’re living in.

Gravity Falls stars Jason Ritters, Kristen Schaal and Alex Hirsch.

Bob’s Burgers

Bob Belcher (H. Jon Benjamin) is a third-generation restaurant owner of a burger joint with his family, and while his wife, Linda (John Roberts), has big dreams outside of owning a restaurant, Bob and his family still fight to keep the burger joint open. Outside factors have other plans, including his competition an Italian restaurant and the pesky health inspectors.

Other cast members of Bob’s Bugers include Kristen Schaal, Dan Mintz and Eugene Mirman.

Teen Titans Go!

Acting as a follow-up to the 2003 animated series Teen Titans, this new version takes a more comedic route as it follows a gang of superheroes when they’re not fighting crime and saving the world.

The cast includes Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Khary Payton, Tara Strong and Hynden Walch.

Over the Garden Wall

This miniseries follows two half-brothers as they venture into a fantastical forest while trying to find their way home. Along the way, they run into weird and mysterious people and things.

Over the Garden cast members include Collin Dean, Elijah Wood, Melanie Lynskey, Christopher Lloyd and Samuel Ramey.

All caught up on animated shows to stream? Click below to launch your free trial to Hulu.