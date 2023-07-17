Amazon Shapewear Deals: Score Up to 63% Off Smoothing Styles

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Shapewear can help you feel more confident wearing everything from your favorite pleated skirts to casual band T-shirts. The material aims to hug your curves and sculpt your body so you can look snatched without having to resort to uncomfortable methods like a traditional corset.

Luxury shapewear can be costly, but Amazon has tons of deals up to 63% off that’ll help lift and hug your body, for less. There’s practically an endless amount of options on the retailer’s site to appeal to a range of budgets and tastes — with some top sellers even being worthy of a SKIMS alternative.

Rather than scour through the deals yourself, we did the digging for you to find the best shapewear deals that’ll have you enjoying a sculpted look — while avoiding the high total at checkout.

Keep reading to see our shapewear deals picks below.

Nebility Waist Trainer Corset Zipper Vest $18.47 $49.99 63% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

The Nebility Waist Trainer Corset Zipper Vest is a modern take on the traditional corset — and it’s currently 63% off! The design features adjustable hooks to customize to your liking and a zipper front for an even smoother appearance.

Amazon

Nebility Waist Trainer Slim Body Shaper Shorts $19.73 $45.99 57% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

These body shaper shorts act as a 2-in-1 design that’ll lift your butt and hug your waist. The lace design on the bottom adds comfort and style that you can wear under your jeans, trousers, skirts and more. And did we mention they’re under $20?

Amazon

Nebility Waist Trainer Jumpsuit Shapewear $25.19 $49.99 50% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Enjoy 50% off this waist trainer bodysuit, which aims to smooth and sculpt your curves whether you choose to layer it under your going out outfit or wear it alone with some jeans. It’s made with a pull-on closure and features high compression to help provide a smoother look.

