TikTok Found ‘Amazing Quality’ AirPod Max Alternatives — And They’re Only $60!

The TikTok gods have blessed us with another budget-friendly find your wallet will be praising you for. While the AirPod Max design is sleek to look at, that $550+ price tag is not so sweet, but that’s where the Srhythm NC25 Wireless Headphones come in. TikTokers have been raving about these over-ear headphones for its sound quality and noise-cancellation features.

“Not only is the quality good, but I haven’t had to charge these and I’ve been using them for the past few days…So, I’d say they last four to five days,” TikTok user @ayitsjamie said in her review of the headphones, which has garned 1.4 million views.

With almost 15,000 verified Amazon reviews, it’s easy to see why these wireless headphones have gone viral on TikTok. The smooth design comes in four colors to choose from: black, green, pink and silver, and features noise cancelling capabilities when you press the ANC button. You can also connect them to Bluetooth and carry them in the convenient travel case it comes with.

One shopper loved the pair so much they said they “use [them] more than my AirPods at this point!” while another noted how they’re “very comfortable and the rotation of the ears helps to keep it from getting too tight.”

