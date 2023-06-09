Bye, Bye Pollutants: Save $110 Off This Dyson Air Purifier & More Great Deals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Warmer weather brings out pollen, allergens and common, everyday air pollutants, while Canada’s recent wildfires have spread smoke and increased air pollution in some states. New York City’s air quality, especially, worsened to the point of city officials recommending people wear N95 masks outside. For anyone staying inside, having an air purifier will help clean up pollutants including smoke, dust and more.

But even if you’re not among the thousands of people impacted by the wildfire smoke, the Environmental Protection Agency claims clean air will help prevent health issues such as asthma attacks, coughing, lung irritation and long-term health issues like cardiovascular disease.

While the smoke may be starting to clear from the wildfires, you may consider incorporating an air purifier into your home — especially if you have seasonal allergies. We did the digging and found reviewer-loved air purifiers — including a highly sought Dyson Air Purifier on sale for $110 off.

Purifiers can also be found from retailers including Amazon, Walmart, QVC, Wayfair, Best Buy and Target. Plus, if you’re a fan of Dyson, the tech brand has marked down similar models including its Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 and the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP01.

Read on to shop the Dyson Air Purifier and other air purifiers below.

Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A $439.99 $549.99 20% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Right now the Dyson Purifer is on sale for $110 off allowing you to enjoy cleaner air — for less. The model comes built with a HEPA filter, which, according to the brand can capture 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size for rooms up to 1,000 square feet. It also has cool capabilities to keep you room comfortable as it automatically sense and reacts to real-time changes in air quality — which is then reported on the LCD display screen.

Note: Make sure you change the filter every 12 months or when the indicator light goes off.

Dyson Purifier Cool Purifying Fan TP07 $499.99 $649.99 23% off% OFF Buy Now 1

This reengineered model of the Dyson Purifier not only automatically senses a room’s air quality and automatically adjust, but features a slim design you can put in the corner of a room. Since it’s designed without blades, that will minimize noise and allow you to watch TV or WFH without distractions.

Note: Be sure you change the HEPA filter every 12 months or when the indicator light goes off.

LEVOIT Air Purifier $104.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Not only is this Levoit Air Purifier rated a No. 1 bestseller for HEPA filter air purifiers on Amazon, but its compact design makes it apartment-friendly. The cylinder model allows 360 degree air purification that can leave you with cleaner air in as little as 12 minutes. It also uses an ARC formula pet owners will love as it chemically decomposes pet odors to avoid second-hand pollution.

Note: This uses a H13 True HEPA Filter that should be replaced every six to eight months.

KOIOS Air Purifier $104.99 $109.99 5% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Consider this KOIOS Air Purifier small yet mighty as it can clean rooms up to 1,200 square feet and is made small enough to display on a coffee table or nightstand. It’s also rated a 4.6 out of five stars for its ability to run quiet and effectively even as you sleep.

Note: The model requires a H13 True HEPA filter that should be replaced every three to six months.

Molekule Air Mini+ $274.99 $349.99 21% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

If you’re looking for something more stylish to blend into your home, we personally recommend the Molekule Air Mini+. It works in rooms up to 250 square feet and, having tested it out ourselves, we can say that it not only works quietly to clean your home’s air, but effectively cleaned our living room of smoke pollution from the Canada wildfires as well as dust, pollen and other air pollutants. You can even connect it to the accompanying app to track the changes and real-time status of your air quality,

Note: Make sure you replace the PECO-HEPA Tri-Power Filter every six months.

Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier $138.99 $199.99 31% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

For bigger spaces, the Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier can clean medium to large rooms that are a maximum of 360 square feet. Over 28,000 Amazon verified reviewers have rated it five stars for its ability to clean air of dust, smoke, pollen, odors, pet dander, mold spores and organic chemicals. Plus, it even comes with a night mode setting allowing it to work quietly while you rest.

Note: This design requires True HEPA and carbon filters that should be replaced every 12 and three months.

