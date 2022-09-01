Cool It Now: The 8 Best Air Conditioner Sales to Shop for Labor Day

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Labor Day weekend is expected to be a scorcher. The annual holiday marks the unofficial end of summer, but the weather hasn’t let up yet. Heat waves are expected to continue around the country, so if you’re in need of a new air conditioner, the long weekend is a great time to find one on discount.

To save you the time of rummaging through sales online or in-store, we rounded up a list of the eight best Labor Day sales on air conditioners. The window ACs listed below start at $125 and are mostly designed for small to medium rooms, but there’s also a unit for a larger spaces.

Below, find a list of window air conditioners from GE, LG, Frigidaire, Insignia and more best-selling brands that are currently on sale at major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, Best Buy, Lowe’s, Wayfair and Sam’s Club.

Walmart

GE 5,000 BTU 115-Volt Mechanical Window Air Conditioner $148 $179 17% OFF Buy Now 1

This best-selling GE Air Conditioner is marked down at a bunch of different retailers but Walmart has one of the cheaper discounts at $148. The air conditioner has a 5,000 BTU cooling capacity suitable for rooms up to 150 square feet. You can also find it on sale at Amazon,Lowe’s, or upgrade to this GE 8,000 BTU AC ($265.99 at Best Buy).

Amazon

Frigidaire 5,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner $125 $179 30% OFF Buy Now 1

Save $54 on Frigidaire’s 5,000 BTU window air conditioner. Easy to install and easy to clean, this budget air conditioner features adjustable side panels, a washable filter and Effortless Temperature Control to keep a small room cool (up to 150 square feet).

Wayfair

Arctic King 12,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner $340.36 $484.99 30% OFF Buy Now 1

For a larger space, the Artic King 12,000 BTU air conditioner is designed to cool up to 500 square feet. The remote-controlled unit features three cooling speeds and weighs 74 pounds. It measures 17.1inches x 23.1 inches with a 22-inch depth.

Walmart

Midea 8,000 BTU Air Conditioner $359 $449 20% OFF Buy Now 1

Midea specializes in appliances, like this 8,000 BTU air conditioner on sale for $359 at Walmart. Unlike traditional designs, Midea’s inverted U-shape allows you to open the window while the air conditioner is installed. According to the manufacturer, advanced DC inverter technology helps the window AC achieve over 35% energy savings (compared to other traditional units) and DC inverter technology helps it rapidly cool the room. This exceptionally quiet AC has four fan speeds, powerful airflow that can reach up to 20 feet away. It also has a remote control, WiFi compatibility and voice control via Google and Amazon Alexa.

Best Buy

Insignia 8,000 BTU Air Conditioner $319 $369.99 14% OFF Buy Now 1

Another U-shape option, this Insignia Air Conditioner is marked down $60 at Best Buy. It offers a powerful, 8,000 BTU rating and designed for vertical sliding windows. Features include an oscillating fan with three different speeds, along with up/down and left/right adjustment options. The AC has a remote control that lets you operate the unit from up to 26.2 feet away and it’s ultra-quiet (up to 9x quitter than most traditional ACs, per the manufacturer). Find additional Best Buy air conditioners here.

Home Depot

Windmill 8,300 BTU 115-Volt Air Conditioner $349 $415 16% OFF Buy Now 1

Also for small to medium spaces, the Windmill 8,300 BTU air conditioner works for rooms of up to 300 square feet (the air blows up and out of the AC at a 45-degree angle for better cooling). This remote controlled, pre-assembled AC is marked down $60 during Home Deport’s Labor Day Sale and comes with an easy-installation kit, plus you can control it from anywhere with Windmill’s free app. The AC is designed for double-hung and single-hung windows with an opening width of 23- 37 inches, and a vertical opening of at least 14 inches. The back sticks out approximately 13 inches. Click here for more options from Home Depot.

Best Buy

Insignia 350 Sq. Ft. 8,000 BTU Air Conditioner $449.99 $519.99 13% OFF Buy Now 1

For rooms of up to 450 square feet or less, the LG Dual Inverter AC is as “quiet as a library,” plus it’s energy efficient. Ideal for medium-sized rooms (15 feet x 13 feet) of up to 450 square feet, the 10,000 BTU air conditioner has DUAL Inverter technology, saving you as much as 15% on energy costs. The AC has four cooling and fan speeds, a remote control, four-way air deflection, and a 24-hour timer to customize your cooling schedule. LG ThinQ technology allows you to control the AC from your phone, or use voice control with Amazon Alexa and Hey Google. And if there’s a power outage, the AC’s auto restart feature atomically turns it back on once the power gets restored. Want to cover a larger space? This LG 15,000 BTU 115V Window Air Conditioner is on sale for $449 at Sam’s Club for a limited time only.

Wayfair

Friedrich 18000 BTU Wi-Fi Connected Window Air Conditioner $899 $999 10% OFF Buy Now 1

The 18,000 Cooling BTU air conditioner from Friedrich is made for 10,000 square feet and it’s currently 10% off at Wayfair. It’s designed with three cooling, heating and fan-only speeds, eight-way airflow control, and a sleep setting.The unit is equipped with a washable, antimicrobial air filter and a “check filter” alert to help maintain fresh, clean air in your home or office space. You can also find this AC at Amazon and AppliancesConnection.com.