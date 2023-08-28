Labor Day Tech Deals: This Blink Security Camera Is 50% Off at Amazon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Last week, Amazon introduced a fourth generation Blink Outdoor camera that retails for $199. The new release means you can score a great Labor Day tech deal on previous iterations of the Blink camera, including third generation Blink Mini Outdoor 3, which is currently 50% off at Amazon.

The wireless, battery-powered HD security camera features infrared night vision and can be used outdoors for up to two years before the AA battery needs to be replaced.

Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) – wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera with two-year battery life and motion detection, set up in minutes – Add-on camera (Sync Module required) $44.99 $89.99 50% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

The Blink Sync Module is sold separately, but is required to use the Blink camera. And don’t forget about the Blink Subscription Plan — it lets you save and share videos for up to 60 days.

Also on sale, the first generation Blink Mini outdoor camera is just $24. The camera records 1080 HD video, has night vision, motion detection, two-way audio and works with Alexa.

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera $24.99 $34.99 29% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Meanwhile, the Blink Outdoor 4 features upgrades in motion detection, enhanced lowlight detection and a broader field-of-view. The device is powered by Blink’s custom-designed, third-generation silicon offering advanced, dual-zone motion detection that provides broader coverage so customers can catch events earlier, and the battery lasts for up to two years like other Blink cameras. The camera has HD live view, two-way audio and works with Alexa, like the other cameras listed.

All-New Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) — Wire-free smart security camera, two-year battery life, two-way audio, HD live view, enhanced motion detection, Works with Alexa – 1 camera system $119.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Blink Outdoor 4 is a No. 1 new release at Amazon. It costs $119.99 for a one camera system, including a Sync Module 2. The Blink Cloud Subscription includes unlimited cloud video recording, up to two months of video history, person to person detection; plus, you can instantly watch videos as soon as they’re recorded and save and share clips. You can also customize what alerts you receive and from where on your property, along with the ability to save and share clips in the cloud. Plans start at $3 per month, or $30 for the year.

Subscribed to Amazon Prime? Prime members get free, overnight shipping on Blink Outdoor cameras and millions of other items. If you’re not subscribed to Prime, launch your free 30-day trial here.