Be@rbrick x Casetify: Where to Pre-Order the Limited-Edition Phone Cases Before They Sell Out

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

From Olivia Rodrigo to Disney and Billionaire Boys Club, Casetify continues to secure epic collaborations. The company’s first ever Be@rbrick x Casetify collaboration inspired by the Japanese company Medicom Toy’s uber-popular toy art will be available for preorder on Monday (Jan. 24) at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET.

The lineup, which features phone cases for iPhone and Android, limited-edition cases for Airpods and more, officially goes live on Tuesday (Jan. 25) at noon PT/3 p.m. ET.

If this collection proves to be as popular as the others, then it won’t be around for very long. Featured in the collection are Be@rbrick x Casetify 10th anniversary collectible figures for your phone or your display case. The figurines are available in 100% (2-inches tall) and 4o0% (11 inches). You can sign up for the waitlist to get your hands on one — while they’re still available. Customers will get a 10 percent discount with purchase of one of the Be@rbrick figures (limit one per customer) but only the Casetify x Be@rbrick phone cases and accessories will be discounted not the figurine itself.

This limited collection includes Bearbrick x Castefiy 10th Anniversary Monogram phone case for iPhones and Samsung Galaxy 20 and 21 phones which retail for $60 and $65. Also in the collection, monogram AirPods and AirPods Pro cases ($35), and a monogram watch band for Apple Watch ($40).

Both brands have a reputation for creating unique, artistically creative items. Casetify started out with custom phone cases. The company has evolved into the world’s fastest growing global tech accessories company. Be@rbrick’s rare creations can cost thousands of dollars each but one of the most expensive Be@rbicks ever sold was a Chanel design that fetched $30,000.

Casetify announced the Be@rbick collaboration in early January. See photos below.