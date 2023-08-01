Bed Bath & Beyond Is Back: Here’s What’s on Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bed Bath & Beyond is back – but with a few changes.

After being acquired by Overstock in June, the retailer returned on Tuesday (Aug. 1), this time as an online-only store. As part of the acquisition, Overstock refreshed and relaunched Bed Bath & Beyond’s website, mobile app and loyalty program in the U.S.

“The acquisition is a significant and transformative step for us,” Overstock CEO, Jonathan Johnson in a news release. “Bed Bath & Beyond is an iconic consumer brand, well-known in the home retail marketplace. The combination of our winning asset-light business model and the high awareness and loyalty of the Bed Bath & Beyond brand will improve the customer experience and position the Company for accelerated market share growth.”

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April stating at the time, “We have made the difficult decision to start winding down our operations.” The company, founded over 50 years ago, closed its more than 300 Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby stores.

Now that Bed Bath & Beyond has officially returned, the retailer is offering a bunch of sales including up to 40% off bedding, up to 65% off select rugs, back-to-college deals starting at $19, kitchen essentials from $39, kitchen appliances from $89 and up; lamps, counters and barstools starting at $99, $29 duvet covers, wall art starting at $19 and free shipping on everything (take an additional 25% off your purchase when you shop on the app).

To save you the time of searching through the digital clearance aisle, we rounded up some of the best bed-in-a-bag deals to shop.

See below for a few bestsellers starting at $37.

Modern Threads Olivia 8-Piece Reversible Bed in Bag Set $37.49 $72.24 48% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Shopping for a floral pattern? This eight-piece, reversible set is available in full and queen sizes.

Modern Threads Granada 8-Piece Printed Reversible Comforter Complete Bed Set $41.99 $79.99 48% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Celestial-style! The comforter set pictured above has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating and includes a sham, flat sheet, fitted sheet, pillowcase and decorative pillowcase.

Home Collection Luxury 8-Piece Bed in a Bag Set $50.62 $67.49 25% off% OFF Buy Now 1

If you’re looking for a basic set in a solid color, this Home Collection bed in a bag comes in eight different colors including slate, cocoa, sky blue, midnight blue, vanilla, snow white, blackberry and herbal sage.