You Can Now Buy Becky G’s Treslúce Makeup at Ulta Beauty

Less than a year after launching, Becky G’s Treslúce Beauty is joining the likes of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and other celebrity makeup lines that are available at Ulta Beauty. The makeup collection, which was created in celebration and support of Latinx heritage and culture, includes essentials for your eyes, lips, cheeks and lashes, in addition to makeup brushes and other must-have beauty tools.

“It was a dream come true to bring Treslúce Beauty to life, and I cannot begin to fully express the happiness it gives me to launch at Ulta Beauty,” the 25-year-old singer-songwriter and actress said in a statement. “I am so honored and cannot wait to introduce brand and products to Ulta Beauty guests everywhere.”

Environmentally friendly and cruelty-free, Treslúce products and packaging are infused with Latin sourced ingredients as well as art and starts at $8 up to $75 for some of the more expensive sets.

Prior to launching her own line, the Mexican entertainer, who loved to play in makeup as a child, appeared in campaigns with CoverGirl and other beauty brands. Treslúce last June with just six products. Only certain pieces from the collection are available at Ulta Beauty, like the Treslúce Beauty Illusion Premium Lashes ($14), Eterno Liquid Eyeliner ($15) and the sold-out Line It Up Edge Corrector ($12).

“We are overjoyed to welcome Treslúce Beauty to the Ulta Beauty family,” said Marcia Salcedo, senior vice president of merchandising, Ulta Beauty. “As we continue to bring culturally relevant, trend-forward brands in our assortment, we are confident our guests will embrace these products’ unique and vegan ingredients as well as its deep, meaningful heritage.”

