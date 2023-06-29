Becky G Joins Swimwear Brand Gonza as New Creative Director: Shop the Latest Launch Now

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Becky G is updating her resume, and this time it doesn’t involve music. The “Shower” singer was appointed as creative director for the swimwear brand Gonza.

The star has made a splash in the fashion realm sporting chic or streetwear-inspired attire. Her most recent trendy pick? A pair of diamond Showpo earrings she wore in her “La Nena” music video, which were so popular they’re already sold out.

For Gonza, it felt like a natural choice to bring the artist onto its team, as Becky G has made waves with her unique and trendy style that has included elegant corset tops and chunky platform boots.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Becky G to the Gonza family as creative director,” said CEO Ryan Horne in a press statement. “As a BIPOC business, I founded Gonza with the vision of creating an inclusive brand where my daughter could see herself represented as a woman of color. Becky not only aligns perfectly with our brand, but also serves as a powerful inspiration for women of color. I am proud to have her join the team, knowing that she will be a role model for her community and other young women.”

To mark her debut in this new role, she and the brand released a new swimwear collection on Wednesday (June 28), and it’s available to shop now!

If you were looking for a sign to revamp your summer 2023 swimwear looks, this is it. The new collection features a mix of bikinis and one-pieces that showcase vibrant patterns and colors that’ll complete your summer beach ‘fits.

Keep reading to shop the new collection.

Gonza

Maracuya One Piece

Make a statement at the beach this one-piece that boasts style, comfort and simplicity. The design features and abstract pattern with shades of red, orange and black that’ll add some spice to your swimwear lineup.

Gonza

Oleo Bandeau Top

If you prefer a two piece look, Gonza’s Oleo Bandeau Top comes in this fun and vibrant pattern as well as 34 other colors and patterns you can stock up on. Plus, the front tie can be adjusted to fit how you like and will pair nicely with the matching ruched bottoms.

Gonza

Bahia Cheeky Side Tie Bottoms

Keep things simple yet fun in with these teal Bahia Cheeky Side Tie Bottoms that are designed with double-layered mesh made from a mix of polyester and spandex materials. You can also pair it with the matching bralette bikini top or triangle top.

Gonza

Mar Sarong

For when you want to take walks along the beach, grab the Mar Sarong to add some cute touches to your beach look. It comes in 14 shades and patterns you can mix and match with your swimsuits while the lightweight polyester and spandex material will help keep you cool and comfy all day long.

Gonza

Irati Long Sleeve Crop Top

Throw this long sleeve crop top into your beach tote bag for when you want to cover up — but without the added weight cotton T-shirts add. It’s made with lettuce edgings around the sleeves and hem that’ll add a touch of delicateness to your ‘fit. Plus, it’ll help keep you covered while you get ready to apply your sunscreen.

