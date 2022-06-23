‘Beavis & Butt-Head Do the Universe’: How to Watch the Animated Comedy for Free on Paramount+

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

For the first time in 10 years, Beavis & Butt-Head are officially back onscreen together in Beavis & Butt-Head Do the Universe, arriving on Paramount+ on Thursday (June 23).

The epic adventure finds the two traveling through space and time. The saga begins with Beavis and Butt-Head getting sentenced to space camp by a juvenile court judge in the year 1998, sending them on a disastrous Space Shuttle trip where they get left in dead space, before traveling through a black hole and re-emerging in the year 2022.

In the present, Beavis and Butt-Head discover a very different world that puts them in the crosshairs of NASA, the governor of Texas, and a “highly intelligent version of themselves” from a parallel universe.

Beavis & Butt-Head Do the Universe features the voices of Mike Judge, Gary Cole, Chris Diamantopoulos, Nat Faxon, Brian Huskey, Chi McBride, Tig Notaro, Stephen Root, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr and Jimmy O. Yang.

The animated comedy doesn’t take itself too seriously, as it promises to top all future lists naming the “Dumbest Science Fiction Movies Ever Made.”

“Beavis and Butt-Head were defining voices of a generation, and to this day, the show is one of the most well-known and beloved animated IPs of all time,” Chris McCarthy, president/CEO, Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios said in a statement. “Mike Judge has reimagined this dynamic duo in a way that is sure to have both old fans and new ones alike laughing out loud – and we couldn’t be more excited to bring them back into our rapidly expanding arsenal of hit adult animation.”

“Reuniting Beavis and Butt-Head is the smartest dumb move one could make, and we jumped at the opportunity,” added Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of streaming for Paramount+. “Only a duo this iconic would bring us to space and back and we’re so excited to share their epic, nacho-filled journey with audiences.”

How to Watch Beavis & Butt-Head Do the Universe for Free

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe is streaming exclusively on Paramount+. If you’re not a member, sign up today and enjoy a weeklong free trial to instantly stream animated comedy and other programs on the platform.

Paramount+ subscriptions start at just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 a year) after the free trial ends. To stream without commercials, upgrade to the Premium plan for $9.99 a month (or $99.99 a year). The subscription unlocks tens of thousands of TV episodes, movies, NFL on CBS, 24-hour news with CBSN, and local CBS stations depending on your streaming package.

Paramount+ $4.99/month after free 7-day trial Buy Now 1

Bundle Paramount+ with Showtime for $11.99 a month and save up to 28% off the price for both subscriptions. The streaming platform also offers student discounts, and if you’re an Amazon Prime member you can stream Paramount+ through Prime Video (7-day free trial included).

Paramount+ is home to The Good Fight, 1883, The Offer, Evil, Cecilia, Coyote, The Game, Halo, Guilty Party, Mayor of Kingstown, Seal Team, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Why Women Kill, Before I Forget, iCarly, The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans, The Stand, animated specials like South Park: The Streaming Wars, old episodes of Beavis & Butt-Head, movies such as Sonic 2, Top Gun, Lost City, Jerry & Marge Go Large, Jackass Forever, Scream 5 and lots more.