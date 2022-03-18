Celeb-Loved Beauty Products That You Can Buy on a Budget

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The global cosmetics industry is valued at more than $500 billion and could exceed $750 billion by 2026. Needless to say, it’s not very hard to find new beauty products to try out. That also means that it may take a while to zone in on the perfect products for your beauty routine, which is why it’s good to lean on recommendations.

To save you the time of reading through customer reviews and watching makeup tutorials on an endless loop, we put together a list of affordable beauty products favored by Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Bebe Rexha, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Sabrina Carpenter and more.

Find the roundup of celeb-loved products below. For additional beauty tips, be sure read our selection of best-selling beauty products that you can get on Amazon and red-carpet looks to recreate.

Epionce Milk Lotion Cleanser is one of Olivia Rodrigo’s secrets to great skin. The creamy face wash, which is made with alkyl benzoate cosmetic (a skin-softening chemical compound) and fruit extracts, is designed for dry, sensitive skin.

Buy: $34 at Dermstore.com.

In 2021, Chloe x Halle became the first sister duo to land an endorsement deal with Neutrogena. The talented twosome shared some of their go-to products from the brand, such as the popular Neutrogena Skin Balancing Cleansing Cloths and Stubborn Acne AM Treatment ($8).

Buy: $6.29 at Amazon.com.

If you spend a good amount of time on Instagram, you may have seen Urban Skin RX Pro on your timeline. The brand has a large celebrity following that includes Cardi B, whose makeup artist, Erika La Pearl, revealed that she used Urban Skin RX Pro cleansing bar to get the rapper’s skin ready for her performance at the 2021 BET Awards. She also used Urban Skin Rx Even Tone Resurfacing Peel Pads ($19.20) to prep for Cardi for her Grammys performance last year.

Buy: $32 at Amazon.com.

Meet, the “holy grail” of concealers. This beloved product from the Tarte lineup has earned over 90,000 positive reviews on Google, and Bebe Rexha swears by it. The singer raved about the concealer because it does such a great job of covering dark circles.

Buy: $30 at Tarte.com.

When it comes to her skincare essentials, Taylor Swift has been loyal to Kate Summerville night creams and moisturizers. If you’re in the market to spend a little more than other items on the list, the total repair cream is one of the brand’s top-rated products. The cream is aimed at plumping, replenishing, firming, smoothing and restoring skin.

Buy: $50 at KateSomerville.com.

Also on the higher end of our price list is this $65 exfoliator from Tatcha. In a 2021 interview with Bustle to promote the launch of her sold-out makeup collection with BH Cosmetics, Doja Cat praised this exfoliator for striking a perfect balance between being gentle and effective. “I struggled with acne as a kid and it absolutely changed my life,” she said.

Buy: $65 at Sephora.com.

Glossier’s Birthday Balm Dotcom is a staple in Sabrina Carpenter’s beauty routine. This cult-favorite vegan and cruelty-free nourishing lip balm comes in a fragrance option, along with bunch of different yummy flavors such as vanilla buttercream cake, coconut, mango and cherry.

Buy: $12 at Glossier.com.

One of Hailey Steinfeld’s beauty must-haves will only costs you $8. The “Wrong Direction” singer told Women’s Health that she keeps a mini bottle of Batiste Dry Shampoo in her bag. “What I love so much about it is that it completely revives your hair, whether it’s clean or not, it just adds this great texture to my natural texture. I absolutely love it.”

Buy: $7.99 on Amazon.

Remember all those makeup tutorials during quarantine? Miley Cyrus even got in on the fun. In a 2020 Instagram tutorial with Hailey Bieber, Cyrus used Urban Decay’s Moondust Eyeshadow to give her eyelids a metallic look. For her lips, Cyrus admitted that she still uses Miley Cyrus Viva Glam lipstick ($23) from her MAC collaboration in 2014.

Buy: $11 at UrbanDecay.com.

Lil Nas X’s makeup artist Grace Pae used drugstore products to pull off his stunning look at the 2021 Met Gala. One of the affordable products on the list was the Baby Cheeks All-In-One Hydrating Milk by Versed Skin.

Buy: $17.99 at VersedSkin.com.

Justine Skye named MELÉ Even Dark Spots Control Serum as one of her favorite beauty products. The bi-phase serum was developed for melanin rich skin and works to reduce the appearance of dark spots, but it also targets signs of aging, and gently exfoliates.

Buy: $25.99 at UltaBeuty.com.

When Kelly Rowland shared her beauty routine with Glamour in February, one of the products listed was Shani Darden Cleansing Serum. The vegan cleanser has a serum-like texture made to remove makeup and impurities without stripping natural oils or over-drying your skin.

Buy: $38 at Sephora.com.