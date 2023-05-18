12 Beauty & Skincare Brands to Support for AAPI Heritage Month & Beyond

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month! As the month of celebrations continues, we’ve collected a list of beauty and skincare brands to shop for AAPI month and beyond. From vegan and cruelty-free skincare products to nail lacquer and makeup essentials, see below for a roundup of a dozen AAPI-owned companies that should be on your radar.

Set sail with Three Ships! Founded by Connie Lo and Laura Berger, this natural skincare brand carries a range of vegan products made for various skin types. The Set Sail Discovery Kit featured above is packed with hydrating and soothing products including cleanser, dew drops, day cream and oil serum.

Peach & Lily

It’s been more than a decade since Alicia Yoon founded, Peach & Lily — an eco-friendly skincare line of serums, cleansers, toner, acne dots and amore. The K-Beauty brand features a range of toxin-free, vegan, gluten-free and fragrance-free products including bestsellers such as Glass Skin Refining Serum ($39), Acne Spot Dots ($4.99) and Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream ($43).

Glow Recipe

Christine Chang and Sarah Lee launched Glow Recipe in 2014. The brand uses clean yet gentle ingredients such as “antioxidant-rich fruit extracts and clinically proven actives” designed to make your skin glow. Save 15% off sitewide when you use code: BIRTHDAY (offer ends on May 21).

Rovectin

Rovectin is a Korean beauty brand rooted in “love and resilience.” The brand was developed to help cancer patients restore skin severely damaged from chemotherapy and has become one of Korea’s most trusted skincare brands among patients, dermatologists and hospitals, plus it’s popular in the states. Some of Rovectin’s products include Conditioning Cleanser ($17), Aqua Activating Serum ($36) and Barrier Repair Oil for Face & Body ($27).

CTZN Cosmetics

Aleena, Aleezeh and Naseeha Khan noticed a lack of South Asian and Middle Eastern representation in the beauty world but they’re helping to change that. The sisters, who were born and raised in Los Angeles, launched CTZN Cosmetics, a mission-driven, vegan beauty brand is “committed to redefining inclusivity” in 2019. The brand is known for its selection of nude lipsticks, red lipsticks and lip liners designed for various skin tones.

Patrick Ta

Having grown up surrounded by women such as his mother, sisters and best friend, makeup artist Patrick Ta created a beauty brand that “make women feel comfortable and beautiful in their own skin just as women have made me feel.” Patrick Ta’s product lineup includes lipstick, lip gloss, mascara, eyeshadow, blush, brow gel.

. JINSoon Nails

Fashion, editorial and celebrity manicurist, Jin Soon Choi, founded her nail lacquer line in 2012. Choi, who was born in South Korea and has worked with major fashion publications like Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue magazine and opened several New York City nail salons, created JINSoon Nail Polish for the “discerning clientele who know that nail polish can be both non-toxic and long-lasting.” The line feature over 60 shades that “compliment all skin tones and moods.”

Ulta Beauty

“Makeup is an extension of skincare.” Youthforia was founded by beauty entrepreneur Fiona Co Chan in 2021, but the idea first came to her at the start of the COVID pandemic. Youthforia carries primer, setting spray and the fan favorite, BYO Blush, which described as “the world’s first color-changing blush oil” that reacts to your skin’s pH to deliver the perfect shade.

. Tatcha

Tatcha Skincare was founded by Taiwanese-American entrepreneur Vicky Tsai, who, after a decade of working in corporate America, quit her job and found herself in Koyoto, Japan. There, she encountered a cultural harmony that healed her skin and soul, and inspired her to launch the beauty brand. Some of Tatcha’s most popular products are The Water Cream ($70), Dewey Skin Cream ($70) and Rice Polish Classic Foaming Enzyme Powder ($65).

. Hero Cosmetics

Hero Cosmetics began in 2017 after founder Ju Rhyu had a pimple emergency. Because of her sensitive skin, Rhyu created the Mighty Patch, a gentle hydrocolloid patch that she first found in South Korea. The XL face patches pictured above are built to tackle breakouts in your T-zone, cheeks, chin, etc. The product is recommended for oily/combo skin. Hero houses over 30 different products including Rescue Balm ($12.99), the Sensitive Skin Trio ($36) and the AAPI Bestesller Beauty Collection ($100).

. Tula

Founded by gastroenterologist Dr. Roshini Raj, Tula Skincare is a built on “the power of probiotic extracts and superfoods.” One of the hottest products in the Tula family is the 2-in-1 cleanser and exfoliator pictured above. It deeply cleanses and buffs away dull skin, improves the look of skin texture and tone and provides an invigorating scent thanks to natural ingredients like lemon peel and hibiscus flower acid. Additional Tula Skincare products include the Hydrating Day & Night Treatment Eye Balm ($38) and the Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum ($48).

Cocokind

Priscilla Tsai founded Cocokind to “change the status quo of the beauty industry and break the cycle of ‘aspirational beauty.’” Tsai struggled with skin issue in the past and knows how skincare issues can affect your self-esteem, so she created a vegan and cruelty-free skincare line that features cleanser, serum, eye cream and sunscreen.