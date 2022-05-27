6 Beauty Brands to Support for AAPI Month & Beyond

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month! As the month of celebrations comes to a close, we collected a list of beauty brands to shop for AAPI month and beyond. From skincare to nail lacquer, see below for a roundup of six AAPI-owned companies that should be on your radar.

Rovecetin Clean Lotus Water Cream- Gentle and Vegan Moisturizer $20 $22 9% OFF

Rovecetin is a Korean beauty brand rooted in “love and resilience.” The brand was developed to help cancer patients restore skin severely damaged from chemotherapy and has become one of Korea’s most trusted skincare brands among patients, dermatologists and hospitals. Some of Rovectin’s products include Conditioning Cleanser ($10.20), Aqua Activating Serum ($36), Barrier Repair Oil for Face & Body ($27), and Barrier Repair Face Oil ($30).

Three Ships

Three Ships Purify Aloe + Amino Acid Cleanser $20

In need of a gentle cleanser? The Purify Aloe Amino Acid Cleanser from Three Ships comes highly recommended from hundreds of customers. The organic, alcohol free and vegan cleanser is made with ingredients such as aloe vera barbadensis leaf juice and critic acid.

Three ships is a skincare company founded by Connie Lo and Laura Burget. The brand’s proceeds from the month of May will go to support Gold House, the leading Asian and Pacific Islander changemaker community, fighting together for socioeconomic equity.

JINSoon Nails

JINSoon Color Trio Muse + Piedra + Palma $36

Fashion, editorial and celebrity manicurist, Jin Soon Choi, founded her nail lacquer line in 2012. Choi, who was born in South Korea and has worked with major fashion publications like Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue magazine and opened several New York City nail salons, created JINSoon Nail Polish for the “discerning clientele who know that nail polish can be both non-toxic and long-lasting.” The line feature over 60 shades that “compliment all skin tones and moods.”

Tatcha

Tatcha Water Cream (Travel Size) $20

Tatcha Skincare was founded by Taiwanese-American entrepreneur Vicky Tsai, who, after a decade of working in corporate America, quit her job and found herself in Koyoto, Japan. There, she encountered a kind of cultural alignment that healed her skin and soul, and inspired her to launch Tatcha. Some of the brand’s best-sellers include The Water Cream pictured above, The Dewey Skin Cream ($69), and Rice Polish Classic Foaming Enzyme Powder ($65), and Aburatorigami Japanese Blotting Papers ($40).

Hero Cosmetics

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Face Patch $19.99

Hero Cosmetics began in 2017 after founder Ju Rhyu had a pimple emergency. Because of her sensitive skin, Rhyu created the Mighty Patch, a gentle hydrocolloid patch that she first found in South Korea. The XL face patches pictured above are built to tackle breakouts in your T-zone, cheeks, chin, etc., and is recommended for oily/combo skin. Hero houses over 30 different products including Rescue Balm ($12.99), the Sensitive Skin Trio ($36) and the AAPI Bestesller Beauty Collection ($100).

Tula

Tula Take Care + Polish Revitalize & Cleanse Body Exfoliator $38

Founded by gastroenterologist Dr. Roshini Raj, Tula Skincare is a built on “the power of probiotic extracts and superfoods.” One of the hottest products in the Tula family is the 2-in-1 cleanser and exfoliator pictured above. It deeply cleanses and buffs away dull skin, improves the look of skin texture and tone and provides an invigorating scent thanks to natural ingredients like lemon peel and hibiscus flower acid. Additional Tula Skincare products include the Hydrating Day & Night Treatment Eye Balm ($38) and the Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum ($48).