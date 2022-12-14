‘Beauty and the Beast’ Live: How to Watch the 30th-Anniversary Special for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There’s a new Belle of the ball! Grammy and Oscar winner H.E.R. will make her Disney princess debut in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, premiering on Thursday (Dec. 15) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Explore Explore H.E.R. See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Part live-action, part-animation, the two-hour special reimagines a “tale as old as time” with never-before-seen musical performances, exquisite set designs and breathtaking costumes.

Josh Groban, Shania Twain, Joshua Henry, Martin Short, David Allen Grier and Rita Moreno round out the star-studded cast.

This year marks three decades since Beauty and the Beast made history as the first animated film to land an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.

How to Watch Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday. The special will stream on Disney+ the next day.

If you have access to local channels through cable, satellite, internet with live TV, or an antenna, you can watch the special live on ABC, the ABC app or stream at ABC.com.

If you don’t have access to live TV, watch the special with a free trial from platforms like FuboTV and Direct TV Stream (streaming packages start at less than $70 a month).

Want more streaming options? SlingTV is discounted to $20 for the first month and Hulu + Live TV will cost you $74.99 a month, but you get access to dozens of lives channels and the massive Hulu library.

Disney+ subscribers can stream the Beaty and the Beast special on Friday at no additional cost. The streaming platform is $7.99 a month to stream with ads and $10.99 a month without ads.

Disney+ has a great lineup of exclusive series, documentaries, music specials and movies such as Willow, Disenchanted, National Treasure: Edge of History, The Santa Clauses, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Dancing with the Stars, Andor, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium and Encanto Live at the Hollywood Bowl (premiering Dec. 28). You’ll also find both Beauty and the Beast movies (from 1991 and 2017) on Disney+.

Watch the teaser for Beaty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration below.