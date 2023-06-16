‘Functional & Easy to Use’: Here’s Why Shoppers Are Buying the Beard Bib

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Unless you’re growing out your beard, a trim or shave is inevitable — but so is the mess it leaves behind. Stop stressing about the hairs left behind in the sink, because we’ve found the men’s grooming accessory your beauty routine needs.

Amazon‘s Beard Bib is ready to catch every little hair you clip using a functional cape-like design. The invention was originally seen on Shark Tank (just in case it looks familiar to you), and has earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon for how easy it is to use and its effectiveness. Plus, there are almost 17,000 five-star reviews, including one that describes it as “functional and easy to use.”

The Beard Bib will not only keep you bathroom clean, but it’s 55% off! The unique design ensures that none of your loose hairs will make it onto your clean sink. In fact, it features a bib design that attaches to the neck on one end, then has suction cups on the other end to stick on your mirror, creating a cape-inspired look. From there, you can shave to your heart’s content without fear of beard trimmings falling into your sink, onto the floor or down your shirt.

One five-star review even called it the “best product … bought on Amazon.”

The unique design also comes in five different colors, and with Father’s Day right around the corner, the Beard Bib makes an excellent gift. And if you buy the deluxe set, you’ll also receive a static and stick-free beard apron with a wide scoop, built-in-tray for trimming tools, replacement parts and a travel pouch that has extra room for more grooming accessories.

