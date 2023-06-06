‘Based on a True Story’: How to Binge Peacock’s Hilarious New Murder Mystery Series Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Attention, fans of murder mysteries and true crime! We’ve got a new show for you to binge. Based on a True Story is a new series premiering Thursday (June 8) on Peacock and it’s set to be a killer comedy. All episodes will be released at the same time, which means you’ll be able to binge the entire series without waiting for weekly episodes to be released.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Created by The Boys‘ Craig Rosenberg, the dramedy stars The Flight Attendant‘s Kaley Cuoco as Ava and The Mindy Project‘s Chris Messina as her partner Nathan. The couple find themselves living a quaint life in a cute home in Los Angeles, expecting their first child yet feeling unfilled. To add some spice to their lives, the ex-pro tennis player (Messina) and real estate agent (Cuoco) decide to start a true crime podcast. Their interview subject? Oh, just your regular serial killer. What happens next is a whirlwind of edge-of-your-seat yet hilarious scenarios with the couple smack in the middle of it.

Other characters you can look forward to meeting include Tom Bateman as the plumber Matt Pierce, Stranger Things’ Natalie Dyer as Chloe Lake, Priscilla Quintana as Ruby Gale and Liana Liberato as Tory Thompson.

Read below to learn how to watch all of Based on a True Story when it comes out June 8.

How to Watch Based on a True Story

Based on a True Story is streaming exclusively on Peacock. If you’re not already subscribed to the streamer, new subscribers can take advantage of the streamer’s deal going on until June 12. You can currently join Peacock for just $19.99 for the year. The limited deal only lasts another week, so you’ll have to act fast if you want to save big on your streaming bill. The discount only applies to Peacock’s Premium plan, regularly $49.99/year (or $4.99/month).

Peacock $19.99 (with code: SUMMEROFPEACOCK) $49.99 60% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Although Peacock ended its free trials, you may be eligible to score a free subscription through Xfinity and Spectrum.

What’s currently streaming on Peacock? You can watch Bupkis, Mrs. Davis, Poker Face, Bel-Air, Poker Face, Yellowstone, The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Vanderpump Rules, Queens Court, The Traitors, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Sick and other Peacock Originals in addition to NBC and Bravo shows, sports and more.

Check out the trailer below.