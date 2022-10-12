‘I Love You, You Hate Me’: How to Watch the Barney Documentary Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The “rise and fall” of TV’s favorite purple dinosaur is explored in I Love You, You Hate Me, a two-part documentary series premiering on Peacock on Wednesday (Oct. 12).

According to Peacock, the documentary chronicles the “furious backlash” aimed at Barney and “what it says about the human need to hate.”

“As the beloved character was headed into the stratosphere, people couldn’t accept that this was a show, and so, let the bashing begin,” Al Roker says in the film of the lovable T. rex, created by Sheryl Leach and voiced by Bob West, who also appears in I Love You, You Hate Me.

The documentary is directed by Tommy Avallone and produced by Trent Johnson and Scout Productions. Rob Eric, Joel Chiodi, David Collins, Michael Williams, Avallone, Raymond Esposito, Wendy Greene, and Amy Goodman Kass are executive producers.

The series Barney & Friends premiered on PBS in 1992, with Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato among the cast of child actors. The show ended in 2010.

Read on for directions on how to stream the Barney documentary on Peacock.

Barney Documentary: How to Watch I Love You, You Hate Me on Peacock

I Love You, You Hate Me is streaming exclusively on Peacock. If you’re not subscribed, Peacock starts at $4.99/month for the ad-supported Premium plan or $49.99/year for the annual plan. To stream without commercials, join Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99/month.

Right now, Peacock is offering a great streaming deal of just $19.99 for a full year. This limited deal (for new subscribers only) ends on Nov. 19.

Watch the trailer for I Love You, You Hate Me below.