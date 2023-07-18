Barbiecore Fashion: 15 Outfits to Wear to See ‘Barbie: The Movie’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s finally time to say “Hi, Barbie” as the highly-anticipated Barbie movie officially hits theaters Friday (July 21). The iconic doll and her friends have not only taken over our social media feeds, but our fashion too. Barbiecore has officially become the hottest trend of the summer with Barbie merch and Ken-inspired outfits being the it aesthetic to sport.

If you’ve already gotten your tickets, the next step is to plan your outfit to debut when you go and see the movie. If you haven’t gotten tickets yet, click here to snag a pair before you start planning your movie-going look.

The best Barbiecore outfit is based on your own personal preferences, but with a mix of Barbie collaborations to shop from, you can channel your inner Ken or Barbie. Brands including Fossil, Béis and more have partnered with Barbie to debut pink-themed fashion and accessories perfect for sporting to the movies.

To help you find the perfect look, we rounded up a mix of collaborations from Zara to Gap that are still in stock below.

Keep reading to check out the best Barbie movie looks.

Zara

Barbie Mattel Long Jumpsuit $69.90 Buy Now 1

While pink is usually your first thought when it comes to Barbie apparel, Zara’s collection features a mix of denim, pink and black picks like this strapless jumpsuit. The top comes with a small “B” emboss in the classic Barbie font while the legs are completed with stirrup cuffs.

Zara

‘Barbie’ Colorblock Jeans (Men’s) $69.90 Buy Now 1

For the Ken’s out there, these 100% cotton jeans offer a Western-inspired look similar to Ken’s denim-on-denim outfit from the movie. The design comes with contrasting shades of blue denim and a straight leg fit you can pair with a classic white t-shirt or one of the Barbie-themed shirts found below.

Aldo

Aldo – Barbieslingb Kitten Heel $120 Buy Now 1

Add some sparkle to your look with these adorable kitten heels from Aldo. They are a part of the larger Barbie collection and feature a gorgeous crystal heart pattern decorating the upper.

Kendra Scott

Barbie x Kendra Scott – Gold Pearl Charm Convertible Necklace $98 Buy Now 1

This versatile necklace is from Kendra Scott’s Barbie collaboration and is designed with three charms that represent Barbie: a high heel, the timeless Barbie head logo and a pearl. You can choose between silver or gold and easily pair it with a summer dress or a casual tank top.

NYX

Barbie x NYX – Jumbo Eye Pencil Kit $12 Buy Now 1

Complete your movie outfit with some pink and/or blue jumbo eye pencil‘s from Nyx’s Barbie collection. Whether you’re looking to show off your best Barbie or Ken-inspired look, these eye pencils will have the ability to act as an eyeliner, eye primer or eyeshadow using a vegan and cruelty-free formula.

MeUndies

Modal Shorts $44 Buy Now 1

Keep things cozy with a pair of soft shorts from MeUndies featuring an elastic waistband and drawstring closure. The pattern comes with iconic logos from the Barbie movie such as the roller skates and Barbie movie logo.

Cotton On

Barbie Fitted Longline Tee $29.99 Buy Now 1

Make it known that you’re a Barbie fan in the white t-shirt from Cotton On’s collaboration. It features a high neckline and fitted style decorated with a pink and blue Barbie applique.

Kipling

Barbie Yasemina Extra Large Waist Pack $99 Buy Now 1

Kipling and Barbie’s line is ideal for a pink-themed bag that you can carry all your movie-going essentials in. If you don’t want to lug around a purse, this waist pack can be worn like a fanny pack or across your chest and features two zippable pockets to store snacks, your phone, keys, wallet and more in.

Bloomingdale’s

Blue Sky Inn Button Down Shirt $325 Buy Now 1

Bloomingdale’s put together a collection of Barbie-inspired clothing and this beachy blue button-down shirt is perfect for sporting Kenergy. It’s made from a lightweight material that’s breathable to help keep you comfortable and can easily worn to the beach, drinks with friends or just lounging at home.

Alex and Ani

Barbie Silhouette Pave Charm Bangle $45 Buy Now 1

Add some glimmer to your wrists with this simple Barbie charm bangle from Alex and Ani. It’s available in silver or gold and is adjustable to fit your preferences.

Unique Vintage

Barbie x Unique Vintage – Pink Barbie Icon Collins Wrap Swing Skirt $78 Buy Now 1

Unique Vintage has a full collection of Barbie-inspired clothes, but we resist adding this wrap swing skirt to our list. Not only is it flowy, but the pattern comes with retro-Barbie dolls to bring out your nostalgia while the button closure adds a touch of delicacy to the look.

ASOS

Barbie Oversized Tank Top $38 Buy Now 1

Get your Barbie fix with this black casual oversized tank top that comes with a butterfly pattern on the front and a blown up photo of Barbie on the back. Pair it with some black or light wash jeans to complete the look — and don’t forget to accessorize!

Bergdorf Goodman

Prada Gingham Check Scallop-Trim Crop Top $1,320 Buy Now 1

Channel Margot Robbie’s red carpet looks with the exact Prada Crop Top she wore to Cinemacon and looks almost identical to the dress her doll sport from the Barbie movie doll collection. The style comes with a pink and white gingham design with a black scalloped pattern across the bust.

You can also shop Robbie’s red carpet look at Prada and Farfetch.

Saks Off Fifth

Prada Gingham Miniskirt $1,220 Buy Now 1

Complete your Robbie outfit with the matching skirt that comes with a wraparound design. It’s inspired by Barbie’s opening pink and white checkered dress from the movie and comes with a side closure featuring a snap and button.

You can also shop it at Prada and Bergdorf & Goodman.

Etsy

Directed By/ From Director Greta Gerwig Shirt $23.20 Buy Now 1

Inspired by Ryan Gosling’s Cinemacon black carpet look, this unisex cotton t-shirt comes designed with the famous Barbie font, while reading “From director Greta Gerwig.”

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of Barbie and Croc’s collaboration, Lizzo’s Yitty Barbie-inspired line and the best platform heels.