‘Barbie: The Movie’ Dolls Just Dropped — Here’s How to Snag Them

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Barbie: The Movie may not come out until July 21, but for those itching for more Barbie content, Mattel just dropped an exclusive collection based on the film — and you can shop it now. You’ll be saying “Hi, Barbie!” to these fashion-forward, and, most importantly, pink dolls and accessories.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The cast of the movie had the chance to see their characters in doll form and couldn’t get over how accurate they are to the film.

“It’s everything,” Margot Robbie, who stars as Barbie, said about her disco doll in a press release. “Wow, this is so good.”

Courtesy of Mattel

From Robbie’s iconic hot-pink cowgirl ‘fit to Ken’s beachy pink and light green matching set, you can add these movie-inspired dolls to your collection. There are even a few collector edition dolls you’ll recognize from the most recent trailer, including from the glamorous disco scene and Barbie’s classic pink convertible.

The doll, accessory and game collection ranges from $7 to $51, and will help turn your home into your very own Barbieland. You can shop the full collection wherever Mattel is sold, such as Amazon, Walmart and Target. Scroll down to shop the exclusive collection while it’s still in stock!

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of Fenty Beauty’s “Summatime” collection, the best Mermaidcore clothing and accessories and Dua Lipa’s Versace collection.

Amazon

Barbie The Movie Doll, Margot Robbie as Barbie, Collectible Doll Wearing Pink and White Gingham Dress $25.00 Buy Now From Amazon 1

We’re not surprised this is rated No. 1 for new doll releases on Amazon. Inspired by the scene of Robbie floating down from her dream house, this doll comes styled in an elegant and graceful pink-and-white gingham dress accessorized with pink heels, a matching bow and white jewelry to complete it.

Amazon

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Wearing Pastel Pink and Green Striped Beach Matching Set $25.00 Buy Now From Amazon 1

You can’t have Barbie without her strapping sidekick Ken, and this beach-inspired doll has the stylish green-and-pink striped set with a blue surfboard to catch waves with.

Amazon

Barbie The Movie Doll, President Barbie Collectible $50.00 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Issa Rae’s President Barbie doll is an ethereal vision serving grace and sophistication in her gold and pink gown with a sash featuring the iconic Barbie font.

Target

Barbie: The Movie Collectible Doll Margot Robbie as Barbie in Pink Western Outfit $50.99 Buy Now 1

Say “howdy” to this Western-inspired Barbie doll complete with pink bell-bottom pants patterned with stars and a matching top. You’ll be tipping your cap to this doll as you put her front and center in your display case.

Amazon

Barbie The Movie Collectible Ken Doll Wearing All-Denim Matching Set $50.00 Buy Now From Amazon 1

This Ken doll makes a case for the denim-on-denim look as he sports straight-legged jeans and an open vest with “Ken” boxers peeking out. He’ll certainly be setting trends both in and out of the box.

Walmart

Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll, Margot Robbie as Barbie in Gold Disco Jumpsuit $49.97 Buy Now 1

Just one look at this groovy disco Barbie will have you ready to get on the dance floor in your sparkliest jumpsuit. It comes from the special collectible line of Barbie: The Movie dolls, which means that once they’re sold out, Mattel won’t be making any more.

Amazon

Barbie The Movie Doll, Margot Robbie as Barbie, Collectible Doll Wearing Blue Plaid Matching Set $50.00 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Showing off preppy perfection is this collectible Barbie in a blue plaid matching set. This doll is another collectible version, which means only a set amount were, made so you’ll want to snag her while she’s still available!

Amazon

Barbie The Movie Doll, Gloria Collectible Wearing Three-Piece Pink Power Pantsuit $50.00 Buy Now From Amazon 1

We love a power suit, and Barbie’s friend Gloria is showing off her best doll version of it as she wears pink pinstripe pants with a silky blazer and pink sweater top.

Amazon

UNO Barbie The Movie Card Game $6.49 Buy Now From Amazon 1

The classic UNO game gets a Barbie spin with each card featuring a character or setting from the film. Now you can combine your favorite card game with the iconic character as you wait for the film to come out.

Amazon

Hot Wheels RC Barbie Corvette $54.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Take the classic pink corvette for a spin with Hot Wheels’ remote controllable Barbie car. You can add your dolls in or just keep it empty. Either way you’re in control.

Target

Barbie: The Movie Fashion Pack $50.99 Buy Now 1

Give your Barbie or Gloria an outfit change with this clothing and accessory set featuring more pieces to expect from the movie including a pink matching pajama set and blue and white dress and short set.

Amazon

Little People Collector Barbie: The Movie Special Edition Set $24.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Get a mini version of the dolls with Little People’s Collector Barbie: The Movie Special Edition Set, which includes Barbie, Ken, Gloria and President Barbie in a special collector’s box for you to display on your mantel.

Check below to watch the trailer for Barbie: The Movie.