Barbie & OPI’s New Nail Polish Line Will Have You Embracing Barbiecore

It’s a Barbie takeover this summer with non-stop pink-themed Barbie merch flooding our social feeds. The latest launch to catch our eye? OPI and Barbie’s new collaboration inspired by the upcoming movie. After one look, it’s safe to say this nail polish collection will likely have your go-to shades for the summer — and you can shop it now.

The limited-edition nail polish collection features nine different shades ranging from hot pink and light glittery pink to neon yellow and a blue creme shade. Each color is Barbie-themed and inspired by the highly anticipated movie including “Hi Barbie,” “Bon Voyage to Reality!,” “Welcome to Barbie Land” and more.

You can currently shop all the shades on Amazon or Ulta Beauty, but the collection won’t be around forever as it’s only a limited batch.

Whether you’re looking to sport some Barbie-approved shades or want to match one of your movie-inspired dolls, make sure to grab one or all of the shades while they’re still in stock.

Keep reading to shop our favorite shades below.

OPI x Barbie Limited Edition Collection – Hi Barbie! $11.49 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Show off the iconic hot pink shade Barbie is known for in with this doll-approved nail polish from OPI. It features a matte color that can be layered on for a deeper look or you can even pair it with a glittery top coat to really embrace your inner Barbie.

OPI x Barbie Limited Edition Collection – Hi Ken $11.49 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Nothing screams summer more than a bright yellow shade — and this polish has even earned a thumbs up from Ken. The formula aims to be non-chipping, which will allow you to enjoy the vibrant color for awhile before needing to touch it up.

OPI x Barbie Limited Edition Collection – Yay Space $11.49 Buy Now From Amazon 1

You can never have to much glitter and this blue nail polish is just begging for you to apply it onto your nails. Featuring a space-inspired blue shade, this color will have you matching those clear blue summer skies with the added bonus of some shimmer when it catches the light.

OPI x Barbie Limited Edition Collection $45.96 Buy Now From Amazon 1

If you prefer glittery shades only you can stock up all of them in this four-pack. It comes with a mix of pink, silver and blue colors you can mix and match depending on your mood or aesthetic.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of Barbie x Bloomingdale’s collaboration, Lizzo’s Yitty Barbie-inspired collection and the best refillable lipsticks.