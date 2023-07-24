When Can You Watch ‘Barbie’ at Home? Here’s How to Stream the Hit Movie Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The pink wave was stronger than anticipated as Barbie raked in a massive $155 million during its opening weekend in North America.

The Greta Gerwig-directed film, starring Margo Robbie and Ryan Gosling, follows the beloved doll on a journey to the real world. Barbie secured the biggest opening of the year, sailing past The Super Mario Bros. Movie and making history as the biggest box office opening for a female director.

Related ‘Barbie: The Movie’ Dolls: Where to Buy the Film-Inspired Collectables

Barbie mania even helped push Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer to a whopping $80 million debut due in part to moviegoers opting for the #Barbenheimer double feature.

When will the Barbie movie land on streaming platforms? Based off other Warner Bros. blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick, audiences might have to wait a few months before Barbie makes its digital debut.

Although Warner Bros. has not yet announced a digital release date for Barbie, you can pre-order the movie now, so that you can watch it online as soon as it drops. Barbie is available for pre-order on Prime Video ($24.99), iTunes and other streaming platforms.

‘Barbie’ Movie on Prime Video $24.99 (preorder) Buy Now 1

Want to watch Barbie on the big screen? This AMC ticket promo lets you buy a ticket to the Barbie movie at discount rated of $11.99, which isn’t bad, considering an AMC movie ticket for adults can cost as much as $15-$25.

‘Barbie’ Movie AMC Promo $11.99 Buy Now 1

The AMC Black Ticket is valid for Barbie and any other 2D movie, at any participating AMC Theatres in Los Angeles on any day, at any time.

If you need more Barbie in your life, you won’t have to look very far because the Barbie takeover is officially here. Barbie lovers will find lots of movie merch to collect including Barbie the Movie Barbies, Funko Pops and nail polish. Not sure where to start? Check out our list of the cutest Barbie movie merch to shop.