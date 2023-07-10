‘Barbie’ Movie x Crocs: How to Shop the Pink-Themed Shoes

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It really is a Barbie world this summer as more and more of the doll-themed merch hits the shelves. The latest in major collaborations is between the Barbie movie and Crocs. The comfy shoes are getting a pink doll-themed makeover, which is being released on Tuesday (July 11) — and will be the perfect addition to your movie-going outfit once the highly anticipated film drops July 21.

The two brands teamed up to create a new Barbie-inspired pair of cozy clogs, which will officially drop Tuesday (July 11), but for now you can sign up for text notifications here or check the countdown clock on Footlocker.com. If it’s anything like previous Crocs collaborations, you can expect these to sell out fast. But resale retailers such as StockX and Ebay will most likely have pairs up for grabs if that’s the case.

Crocs took to Instagram on Friday (July 7) to announce the new release and tease the new collaboration.

In the video, you see a pair of platform hot-pink Crocs featuring a glitter sole, light pink upper with the Barbie logo and Barbie-themed Jibbitz charms, including a shimmery pink disco ball. And of course, it sits in front of the iconic Barbie Dreamhouse.

These are expected to sell for $60-$75, and also come in a black and pink platform style, and a white and pink unisex Clog. If you’re antsy to get your hands on some Barbie merch in the meantime, you can check out the Bloomingdale’s Barbie collab or the OPI Barbie nail polish collection that’ll have you thinking pink all summer long.

