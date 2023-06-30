Think Pink: The 16 Cutest Barbie Collabs to Shop Right Now

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

C’mon on, Barbie, let’s go shopping! It’s hard to believe that after six decades, fans are still in love with Barbie. And with less than a month until the Barbie movie finally hits theaters, it’s time to think pink and channel your inner Barbie (or Ken).

The highly anticipated film starring Margo Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken will be released on July 21. In the meantime, fans can watch Barbie’s iconic Dreamhouse come to life in HGTV’s Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, which will be hosted by Ashley Graham and premieres July 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

To get you excited for the movie, we’ve collected a list of the cutest Barbie merch that’s still in stock online. From hair clips to candles, makeup, swimsuits, pool floaties and pet gear, see below for a roundup of goodies to shop.

NYX Limited Edition Barbie the Movie Collection Vault PR Kit $90

The ultimate Barbie beauty set! This limited-edition Barbie The Movie Collection Vault PR Kit from NYX Makeup includes Barbie Smooth Whip Matte Lip Cream (in Dreamhouse Pink and Perfect Pink), butter Lip Gloss, a mini cheek pallette, jumbo eye pencil kit, jumbo lashes; Barbie mini palette in “It’s a Barbie Party” and “Turn Up the Ken-Ergy,” and the sold-out NYX x Barbie the Movie Flip Phone Mirror. Shop the NYX Makeup x Barbie the Movie collection here.

Kitsch

Barbie x Kitsch Assorted Clips $12

Accessorize your mane with this colorful set form the Kitsch x Barbie collection. The colorful trio includes a flat lay claw clip, a flower-shaped mini claw clip and medium open shape claw clip. The full collection includes scrunches, satin pillowcases and a heatless curling set.

Lele Sadoughi

Lele Sadoughi x Barbie Totally Fuchsia Crystal Signature Knotted Headband $195

The Lele Sadoughi x Barbie knotted headband celebrates the floor-length locks of the Totally Hair Barbie. The velvet headband is hand-embellished with pink round and oval crystals, 14k gold-plated beads and 14k gold-plated Barbie logo charms. Click here for more Barbie headbands.

Tangle Teezer/Mattel

Barbie x Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler Brush $15.99

Barbie would totally use this brush! Tangle Teezer released a Barbie-edition of its Ultimate Detangler brush, which features 325 two-tiered teeth designed to detangle hair.

Barbie x Moon Pink Electric Toothbrush $79.99

Here’s another way to “brush like Barbie. Moon dropped a limited-edition, hot pink toothbrush inspired by the one seen in the movie. The toothbrush comes in Barbie packaging, and includes a pink travel case. Complete the set with a Barbie x MOON Bubble Mint Whitening Toothpaste ($12.99).

Truly

Barbie x Truly Dream Bundle $125

A dreamy Barbie collab to treat your skin. The Truly Dream Bundle, a four-step body brightening routine with smooth scrub, bikini serum, body butter and bright serum designed to treat bikini line bumps, body acne and hyperpigmentation.

Homesick/Mattel

Homesick x Barbie Dreamhouse Candle $44

Imagine yourself in Barbie’s dreamhouse by way of a scented collab from Homesick candles. The Homesick x Barbie candle features notes of sweet peony, rose bush, pink jasmine, plush velvet, lemon and sandalwood.

Aldo x Barbie Barbiemule $120

Aldo debuted an 18-piece collection of Barbie-themed shoes, purses and jewelry. The drop includes a chic, Barbiemule ($120) that matches perfectly with the Barbie Microbag ($45).

Bloomingdale's Barbie the Movie x AQUA Sequined Mini Dress $118

This Barbie likes to party! The sequined mini dress pictured above is from the Bloomingdale’s x Barbie collection featuring dresses, skirts, shirts, bags and more. Shop the full collection here.

Amazon

Dragon Glassware x Barbie Martini Glasses, 8 oz Capacity, Set of 2 $39.99

Martini time! Sip your favorite cocktail in a hot pink martini glasses from the Dragon Glassware x Barbie collection.

Show Me Your Mumu/Mattel

Barbie Babe One Piece Swimsuit $118

For all things “sand, surf, lounge and fun in the sun,” Show Me Your Mumu’s dropped a capsule collection featuring a replica of Barbie’s hot pink one-piece swimsuit (available in sizes XS-3X).

Funboy/Mattel

Barbie The Movie x Funboy Inflatable Surfboard Pool Float $49

Perfect for a pool day. Funboy dropped a collection of Barbie-themed floaties — including a chaise lounge, surfboard and B-shaped floatie — along with swimsuits, skipper hats and beach blankets. Shop the Barbie the Movie x Funboy Pool Float Collection at Funboy.com and Amazon.

Tilly’s

Impala x Barbie Lightspeed Inline Skate $189.95

Rollerblade like Barbie in Impala Rollerskates x Barbie Lightspeed Inline Skates. The rollerblade features a plastic outer boot with comfortable, breathable, padded boot liner and aligned wheels. And don’t forget to cop the matching kneepads and wrist guards. You can find the skates at Amazon, Tilly’s, Bloomingdale’s and Zappos in select sizes, while supplies last.

Gap

Gap x Barbie Arch Logo T-Shirt $39.95

Gap debuted its Barbie collection earlier in June — and it’s almost completely out of stock. The popular collab is comprised of all things pink — from shirts and sunglasses, to jackets, hoodies, hats, a metallic backpack and more — available for kids, adult and pets. You might also want to check out the Forever 21 x Barbie collection.

Barbie The Movie: Barbie Land T-Shirt $22.99

Welcome to Barbieland! This T-shirt from Mattel’s Amazon shop is easy way to casually channel Barbie energy and there’s a ton of other styles and designs available. Shop the Barbie movie collection here.

Petco

Barbie x Canada Pooch Light Pink No Authority Hoodie for Dogs $38.99

For your furry friends! This Barbie x Canada Pooch pink fleece hoodie makes a comfy, cozy and cute look for your dog. Shop the Barbie x Canada Pooch collection of tops, hats, jackets, visors, harnesses, chew toys and other adorable items at Petco and CanadaPooch.com.