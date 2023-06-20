Bloomingdale’s Launches a Dreamy ‘Barbie’ Movie Collaboration: How to Shop the Exclusive Collection Online & In Stores

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

To celebrate the upcoming Barbie movie, Bloomingdale’s and Mattel have teamed up to debut a dreamy collaboration for Barbie lovers everywhere. The collection, which launched on Tuesday (June 20), features clothing and accessories now available online and in select stores starting July 13.

The exclusive collab includes a clothing collaboration between Barbie the movie and AQUA, Bloomingdale’s private label. An assortment of licensed apparel and accessories are featured in the collection, including Impala Skates seen in the film, licensed Barbie products from Mattel, Funboy, Little Words Project and other top brands.

The 26-piece collection consists of designs available in women’s sizes (XS-XL) and girls sizes (S-XL) priced from $55-$118. Barbie fans can shop dresses, pants, pleated miniskirts, T-shirts, minidresses, tank tops, blazers and more including a sequin minidress, a striped mini dress and matching tweed sets, in a color palette of pinks and blues, inspired by the fashions worn in the film.

Besides clothing, shoppers will find Barbie-inspired accessories such as heart-shaped crystal cross-body bags, shimmering evening bags, and bold earrings with pearls, fringe and crystals.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Mattel and Warner Bros. on what’s anticipated to be the most iconic pop-culture moment of the year,” Frank Berman, EVP, chief marketing officer at Bloomingdale’s, said in a statement. “As Barbie the movie continues to take center-stage, we’ll be rolling out some of the most exciting activations, nationwide events, and product collaborations to-date, starting with our exclusive AQUA collection. Our customers will be able to channel and experience Barbie through fashion and fun.”

Warner. Bros’ heavily anticipated Barbie movie arrives in theaters on July 21. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the fantasy comedy stars Margo Robbie, Ryan Gosling and a slew of other Barbies and Kens. Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” was the first lead single released from the project’s highly anticipated soundtrack.

Robbie recently gave Architectural Digest a peek inside the pink house from the film. Want to live your own Barbie dreams? Click here to get tickets to the World of Barbie Experience in Los Angeles.

The Bloomingdale’s x Barbie the Movie collaboration will feature window displays, events and fun activations like a Barbie Dream-House pop-up at select stores from July 13-Aug. 24; and transforming the store’s iconic windows into a Barbie-inspired creation with scenes inspired the movie. Bloomingdale’s stores at 59th Street in New York City and in Century City, Calif., will also host “Best Day Ever” activations and in-store events on July 22.

Shop items from the Bloomingdale’s x Barbie collection below.

