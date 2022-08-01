Bad Bunny’s ‘Bullet Train’ Debut Is Almost Here: Get Advance Tickets for Cheap With This Special Promo

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bad Bunny is set to make his feature film debut in the action-packed comedy, Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. The David Leitch-directed film hits theaters on Friday (Aug. 5), but moviegoers can score advance tickets at a discount thanks to a promo deal courtesy of Fever and AMC Theaters.

This summer movie deal gets you advance tickets to Bullet Train for $10.99 each. The passes will be redeemable at any participating AMC theater.

Movie tickets purchased through the special promo do not expire and can be used any time at any participating AMC theaters. To get tickets, simply click the link below and follow instructions to complete your purchase. After your purchase is complete, present the ticket at the theater of your choosing.

Pitt heads an ensemble cast of bloodthirsty assassins in the original action-comedy thriller adapted from a 2010 Japanese novel by Kotaro Isaka. Bad Bunny, who plays The Wolf, a Mexican assassin with a vendetta against Pitt’s character Ladybug, described working with the Oscar winner as a “very beautiful experience” that “felt like a fantasy.”

“At moments I was like, ‘What am I doing here with Brad Pitt doing a movie and beating each other up?!” he revealed in an interview with TODAY. “I trained a lot but it was a great experience.”

Next up for the “Tití Me Preguntó” singer, whose birth name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is the drama American Sole, featuring Pete Davidson, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Camila Mendes and Offset. The film is executive produced by Kevin Hart.