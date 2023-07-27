×
Bad Bunny Collaborates With Adidas on Fresh Pair of Everyday Kicks: Where to Score a Pair

The new Bad Bunny sneakers are coming and there are a few ways to get a pair of your own. Learn more here.

Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bad Bunny is going beyond just making hit music. Now, the un x100to star is going from wrestling into fashion with his latest collaboration with Adidas. The two have reimagined Adidas Originals from Bad Bunny’s point of view, resulting in a pair of sneakers that are perfect for everyday wear.

Bad Bunny

The new shoes will be available for purchase starting Saturday (July 29) at $160. While you can’t purchase them now, you can sign up for notifications here to ensure you know the exact moment the new sneakers go on sale. You can also sign up on the app Confirmed to receive notification of when the shoes are available.

And, if your size happens to be out of stock, there is a possibility that resale sites such as StockX and eBay will have the shoes, giving you multiple opportunities to score a pair.

Adidas Originals hopped on Instagram to give us a sneak peek of what the sneakers look like as well as tease the upcoming release.

“Experience the @badbunnypr Campus Chalky Brown through the lens of photographer @arab_lincoln,” the caption reads.

In this new iteration of Bad Bunny’s Adidas shoes, the style features variations of brown shades and a padded collar, offering style and comfort. Each shoe lace is also decorated with “BB” and an eye symbol inspired by the artist’s personal style. Just like the classic Adidas shoes, it also comes made with the timeless three stripes along the side and and elevated rubber sole.

