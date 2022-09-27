How to Watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Online for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Bachelor franchise’s favorites are heading to Mexico to find love. Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise returns on Tuesday night (Sept. 27) with Jesse Palmer as host, while Wells Adams holds down the bar.

See below for details on how to watch this year’s season of Bachelor in Paradise.

How to Watch Bachelor in Paradise

The latest season of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day. Additional episodes will air Mondays and Tuesdays beginning Oct. 3.

If you have cable (or a digital TV antenna like this one from Amazon), you can watch Bachelor in Paradise on TV through your local ABC affiliate. For those without cable, ABC can be streamed online via ABC.com.

Signing up for free trials or discounted plans through fuboTV, Direct TV Stream, Hulu + Live TV or SlingTV will give you access to ABC as well, to watch Bachelor in Paradise live on TV or stream Bachelor in Paradise from your laptop, tablet or phone.

Fans can also watch Bachelor in Paradise on Hulu, as the show is available to stream free with a subscription to the platform (use ExpressVPN to stream Hulu from outside of the U.S.).

The streaming service ($7.99/month) is currently offering a 30-day free trial which you can use to watch Bachelor in Paradise online free.

How to Watch Past Seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette

All seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, including Rachel Recchia/Gabby Windey’s recent season, along with Katie Thurston, Matt James, Peter Weber and Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams’ seasons, are available to purchase on Amazon Prime Video here. You can stream some previous seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette with your Hulu subscription or free trial.

Who Is on This Season of Bachelor in Paradise?

The previous season of Bachelor in Paradise was the first post-pandemic iteration, and featured rotating guests host and a cast mixed with contestants from the previous four seasons of The Bachelor and Bachelorette. This season will include contestants from seven previous season.

Bachelor in Paradise cast members include Jacob Rapini and Logan Palmer, from season 19 of The Bachelorette, along with Romeo Alexander, Casey Woods and Brandon Jones, from season 18, and Michael Allio, Justin Glaze and Andrew Spencer from The Bachelorette season 17.

Nine contestants from Season 26 of The Bachelor are among the Bachelor Paradise cast including Teddi Wright, Shanae Ankney, Serene Russell, Jill Chin, Hailey Malles, Genevieve Parisi, Sierra Jackson, Kira Mengistu, and Hunter Haag. Also included in the cast, Brittany Galvin from season 25 of The Bachelor, and Lace Morris from season 20.

Bachelor and Bachelorette alums, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, who fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise and tied the knot in 2019, will make an appearance later in the season.

Watch the trailer for Bachelor in Paradise season 8 below.