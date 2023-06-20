How to Watch ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Before Netflix’s Live-Action Adaptation Drops

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Avatar: The Last Airbender first blessed our screens in 2005 as a Nickelodeon cartoon series for three action-packed seasons, and again in 2010 as a live-adaptation movie. Now, Netflix is sharing a first-look at their new live-action adaptation of the series (created by Sleepy Hollow‘s Albert Kim), which is set to air in 2024.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The streamer shared a new teaser as well as first-look images for the new series on Friday (June 17). In the clip, we catch glimpses of the show’s symbols for water, earth, fire and air each being imbued with their respective elements, before the show’s title appears. Netflix also teased first-look photos of the main cast in costume, including Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka and Dallas James Liu as Zuko. “Meet Aang, Katara, Sokka and Zuko in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, coming 2024,” the post’s caption reads.

For those unfamiliar with the world of Avatar, the original series takes place in a society split into four nations: the Water Tribes, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation and the Air Nomads. Within this society are unique people labeled as “Benders” who have the ability to telekinetically control an element within their tribe. The Avatar has the ability to control all four elements and is the only person who is able to do so.

In preparation for the upcoming adaptation, you can grab the complete series on Amazon for 42% off. This set includes all three seasons of the show on Blu-ray or regular DVD. You’ll be able to enjoy uncut versions of episodes, go behind the scenes and experience all the show has to offer without commercial interruptions.

Avatar – The Last Airbender: The Complete Series $26.02 $44.99 42% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Whether you’ve watched the series before or are new to the cartoon, dive into every episode and binge the entire series to catch up on all the lore and action before the live-action adaptation comes out.

Other Ways to Watch Avatar: The Last Airbender

Besides watching it on Blu-Ray or DVD, you can also stream the cartoon series through Netflix or Paramount+. You can also view it on Prime Video or Apple TV+ when you add Paramount+ as a channel.

Super fans can also stock up on Avatar: The Last Airbender merch (including exclusive Funko Pops!) to keep you satisfied until the new show comes out next year.

Check out the official teaser and first-look photos from the new Netflix series below: