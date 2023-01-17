2023 Australian Open Schedule: How to Watch & Stream Tennis Matches Online for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The 2023 Australian Open is in full swing! The tennis tournament, which runs from Jan. 15-29, continued Tuesday (Jan. 17) with a packed schedule of matches between players from around the globe.

Among the lineup, Illinois native Madison Keys will take on Xinyu Wong of China while Frances Tilafoe, the 24-year-old tennis player who made history upon making it to the U.S. Open semifinals last year, will face 17-year-old Juncheng Shang of China.

Other Tuesday matches include Jessica Pegula vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich and tennis legend Raphael Nadal vs. MacKenzie McDonald.

See the full schedule here. Read on for ways to watch and stream from anywhere — with and without cable.

How to Watch the 2023 Australian Open from Anywhere

The 2023 Australian Open is available on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+. If you watch live television through cable, satellite or stream through an internet provider like Verizon or T-Mobile, feel free to check your local listings for additional channel details.

If you’re a cord cutter, Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu + Live and Direct TV Stream are all great options that cost anywhere from $20 to $75 per month and most of them include a free trial when you join (use ExpressVPN to access ESPN and more from outside of the U.S.). Thanks to the magic of streaming, you have the option of watching tennis matches on your TV, computer or another device.

Live coverage of the 2023 Australian Open is also streaming exclusively on ESPN+. Not familiar with the platform? It’s $9.99 for the monthly plan or $99 annually.

To save money on your overall bill, bundle ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month for ad-supported streaming and $19.99/month to stream commercial free.

Whether you’re a tennis fan, basketball lover or football fanatic, ESPN+ has something for you. Stream current and previous tournaments, including the U.S. Open and Wimbledon, along with UFC matches, NHL, NFL, NBA, MLB, soccer, and other must-watch exclusives such as the entire 30 for 30 library, Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, Derek Jeter’s documentary series and more.