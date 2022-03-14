Here’s What’s Still Available From A$AP Rocky & PacSun’s Limited Collection With Eddie Bauer

ASAP Rocky poses for a picture as Rihanna celebrates her beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skinat Goya Studios on Feb. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles.

It’s been less than a year since A$AP Rocky was named guest artistic director at PacSun, and he hasn’t slowed down yet. After releasing a Vans collaboration in January, the 33-year-old rapper and PacSun have partnered with Eddie Bauer for a limited-edition collection.

A$AP shared photos of Eddie Bauer x A$AP Worldwide on Instagram last Thursday (March 10). The six-piece, EBTek collection of activewear and outerwear is a reimagining of some of Eddie Bauer’s core designs alongside A$AP’s favorite looks.

“Eddie Bauer is such an iconic brand with rich heritage, and I thought it would be cool to revisit their archive and reimagine some of their core styles,” Rocky said in a statement. “I’m always down for camo, and the pieces work not only in the outdoors but are good for cozy travel now that the world is moving a little bit more than last year.”

The collection, which includes sweatshirts, sweatpants, T-shirts, hoodies and more, is priced at $50-$200 and comes in sizes XS-XXL.

The Harlem native “brought a unique and fresh perspective” to some of the brand’s most iconic pieces, noted Eddie Bauer CEO Damien Huang.

The EBTek collection is available at PacSun and Eddie Bauer. To save you some time, we rounded up some of the items that are still in stock. You can purchase them by clicking the links below.