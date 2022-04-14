Ariana Grande’s R.E.M Beauty Is Headed to Ulta: Here’s a Sneak Peek of What Will Be Available Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ariana Grande’s R.E.M. Beauty is headed to Ulta.

The brand, which is currently sold only on the R.E.M. Beauty website, will arrive in more than 1,000 Ulta Beauty stores and online beginning this Sunday (April 17).

R.E.M. Beauty launched last year with a product lineup that includes lip gloss, matte and metallic eyeshadows, mascara, highlighter, eyelashes and more priced from $16-$24.

This latest partnership joins Grande with several other musicians who have beauty brands at Ulta such as Becky G’s Treslúce, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, and Keys Soulcare by Alicia Keys.

“We carry a number of celebrity brands that deliver credible influence and innovative products across all categories,” said Ulta chief merchandising officer Monica Arnaudo said in a statement, according to Women’s Wear Daily. “Ariana Grande is a wonderful example of a long-standing, successful celebrity brand partner. Her fragrances are some of our most-loved in the category and we are thrilled to embark on this next chapter of her beauty journey.”

In an interview with Hype Bae last year, Grande shared some of the parallels between making music and creating a makeup line. “At first glance, makeup and music are completely different, but they both come to life in an unspoken way. A song comes to life when it’s expressed through a music video, which requires beauty, makeup, hair and so on. There’s a weird partnership between the two that I didn’t realize until I dipped my toes into the beauty space,” she explained.

“They are totally different, but totally hold hands in a way,” the singer continued. “The main similarity is the attention to construction. In music, I spend a lot of time developing the pre-chorus and making sure the harmony goes well with the strings. Everything is complementary with one another, and the same goes for makeup. The two are so wildly different yet so similar.”

R.E.M. Beauty was created to “empower” users to bring their most “vivid, limitless, and creative dreams to life,” according to the brand’s site. Below, find a preview of R.E.M. Beauty best-sellers that will be available at Ulta starting this weekend.

