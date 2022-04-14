×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Ariana Grande’s R.E.M Beauty Is Headed to Ulta: Here’s a Sneak Peek of What Will Be Available Online

The collection launches at Ulta Beauty stores and online on April 17.

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Art Streiber/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via GI

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ariana Grande’s R.E.M. Beauty is headed to Ulta.

The brand, which is currently sold only on the R.E.M. Beauty website, will arrive in more than 1,000 Ulta Beauty stores and online beginning this Sunday (April 17).

R.E.M. Beauty launched last year with a product lineup that includes lip gloss, matte and metallic eyeshadows, mascara, highlighter, eyelashes and more priced from $16-$24.

This latest partnership joins Grande with several other musicians who have beauty brands at Ulta such as Becky G’s Treslúce, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, and Keys Soulcare by Alicia Keys.

Explore

Explore

Ariana Grande

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“We carry a number of celebrity brands that deliver credible influence and innovative products across all categories,” said Ulta chief merchandising officer Monica Arnaudo said in a statement, according to Women’s Wear Daily. “Ariana Grande is a wonderful example of a long-standing, successful celebrity brand partner. Her fragrances are some of our most-loved in the category and we are thrilled to embark on this next chapter of her beauty journey.”

Related

Rihanna

Rihanna Bought a Walmart Grill for a Road Trip With A$AP Rocky: Here Are 6 Portable Grills You Can…

In an interview with Hype Bae last year, Grande shared some of the parallels between making music and creating a makeup line. “At first glance, makeup and music are completely different, but they both come to life in an unspoken way. A song comes to life when it’s expressed through a music video, which requires beauty, makeup, hair and so on. There’s a weird partnership between the two that I didn’t realize until I dipped my toes into the beauty space,” she explained.

“They are totally different, but totally hold hands in a way,” the singer continued. “The main similarity is the attention to construction. In music, I spend a lot of time developing the pre-chorus and making sure the harmony goes well with the strings. Everything is complementary with one another, and the same goes for makeup. The two are so wildly different yet so similar.”

R.E.M. Beauty was created to “empower” users to bring their most “vivid, limitless, and creative dreams to life,” according to the brand’s site. Below, find a preview of R.E.M. Beauty best-sellers that will be available at Ulta starting this weekend.

Midnight Shadow Eyeshadow Palette
$24
Buy Now 1

Eclipse Full Lipstick
$18
Buy Now 1

 

At the Borderline Eyeliner Marker
$19
Buy Now 1

Full Night's Sleep Cooling Blurring Undereye Balm
$18
Buy Now 1

On Your Collar Plumping Lip Gloss
$17
Buy Now 1

Midnight Shadows Lustrous Liquid Eyeshadow
$16
Buy Now 1

Utmost Importance Plumping Lip Gloss
$17
Buy Now 1

 

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad