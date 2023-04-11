‘When Your Gloss Matches Your Wings’: Ariana Grande Shines in R.E.M. Beauty Lip Gloss

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ariana Grande is getting glossy with a fan favorite from her R.E.M. Beauty line that you might want to add to your list of things to buy for festival season. The 29-year-old singer and actress shared some glam inspiration with her millions of Instagram followers on Monday (April 10).

Explore Explore Ariana Grande See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Grande went for a fairy-inspired glam look in R.E.M. Beauty’s On Your Collar Plumping Lip Gloss ($17) and other products from the line including Practically Perfect Lip Stain Marker ($16), Eclipse Cheek & Lip Stick ($18), Intersteller Highlighter Topper ($22) and Sweetener Concealer ($24).

Grande wore the lip plumping gloss in an iridescent shade named “jelly sandals,” but the gloss is available in a range of colors including nudes, pinks, lavender and burgundy wine.

She also shared the full product rundown on the Instagram post, which she captioned “When your gloss matches your wings.”

On Your Collar Plumping Lip Gloss $17 Buy Now 1

The singer is currently across the pond filming a silver-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Kristin Chenoweth, Bowen Yang and Jonathan Bailey. The musical, directed by Jon Chu, is slated to hit theaters sometime next year.

In other Grande news, the Grammy winner took to TikTok on Tuesday (April 11) to address body-shaming comments that she’s received.

“I don’t do this often,” Grande began. “I’m not good at it, and I don’t like it, but I just wanted to address your concerns about my body and talk a little about what it means to be a person with a body and to be paid such close attention to. I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s body’s, no matter what. Healthy, unhealthy, big, small, sexy, not-sexy –- we just shouldn’t. We should really work towards not doing that as much.”

Grande went on to open up about some of the older photos that fans have been comparing her current body to. “There are many different kinds of beautiful. There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. I know personally, for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body.”

“I was on a lot of anti-depressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my ‘healthy.’ But that in fact wasn’t my healthy, I know I shouldn’t have to explain this but I do feel like maybe having an openness and vulnerability, something good might come from it, I don’t know. But that’s the first thing, healthy can look different. The second thing is you never know what someone’s going through, so even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with. You never know, so be gentle with each other and with yourselves.”

In closing Grande added, “And thirdly, I just wanted to extend some love your way and tell you that you’re beautiful. No matter what phase you’re in.”

Watch the full video below.