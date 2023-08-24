Ariana Grande’s R.E.M. Beauty Foundation Just Dropped & It’s Already a ‘Skin Savior’: Shop Here

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ariana Grande is keeping fans well fed this week with not one but two new drops. On top of reissuing her first album Yours Truly in honor of its 10-year anniversary on Friday (Aug. 25), the “NASA” singer and her beauty brand just dropped its very first foundation — and no, it’s not a powder foundation.

Clear some space on your bathroom shelves as this R.E.M. Beauty’s Sweetener Foundation was officially released on Thursday (Aug. 24) and fans are already raving bout it. Not only does it come in 60 (!!!) shades to customize to your skintone, but it uses a formula that aims to hydrate skin while leaving behind a more matte appearance.

The 30-year-old singer couldn’t wait to share the news with her followers and took to Instagram the moment it was released.

“@r.e.m.beauty Sweetener Foundations out now ♡” the caption read.

You probably won’t even want to find a beauty dupe of this as shoppers can’t stop praising the foundation. One person went as far as labeling the liquid foundation a “skin savior” while another reviewer described the experience of using it as “a dream” praising how well it pairs with the brand’s Sweetener Concealer.

R.E.M. Beauty

Whether you’re looking to cover acne or dark spots, the Sweetner Foundation is here to try and give you a smoother appearance. Using ingredients like raspberry leaf extract and hyaluronic acid spheres, the foundation aims to deliver hydration that can last up to four weeks. It also comes with niacinamide, which is typically used to help reduce the look of pores, correct dullness, brighten skin and leave behind a more matte skin texture.

