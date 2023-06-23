Ariana Grande’s R.E.M. Beauty Drops Shimmering New Lip Glosses

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

One of your favorite artist beauty brands just added new shades to its product lineup — and you can shop it now. Ariana Grande showed off shimmery lips on Thursday (June 22) when she announced new shades for R.E.M. Beauty’s thank u, next plumping lip gloss line. You can officially snag these limited-edition shades exclusively on the makeup brand’s site.

In a series of posts on Instagram, the Wicked actress teased the new shades with a cute video of her sporting trendy accessories from the ’00s — including a fluffy bucket hat. In it, she is seen talking on a flip phone with herself describing the thank u, next-inspired shades named after songs from the album including “needy,” “7 rings” and “thank you, next.”

“I’m going to head over to the website myself now and order some myself before her mom orders all them,” she says at the end of the video.

Keep scrolling to see the whole video and shop the new shades.

These shades won’t be sticking around forever and, in fact, are a part of the larger thank u, next capsule that the brand released prior. The video also hinted at more new products to come soon — “not like 10 days or less soon, but soon soon,” the star specified in the video.

Limited-Edition thank u, next Plumping Lip Gloss $17 Buy Now 1

Achieve softer, more kissable lips with the help of this plumping lip gloss. It comes in three limited-edition shades including pink, mauve and light pink with champagne accents. The lip gloss uses ingredients like passionfruit and apricot oils to help nourish, hydrate and leave lips looking glossy and hydrated. When applied, there may be a cooling sensation on your lips, which is just the plumping properties working. Plus, R.E.M. Beauty is PETA-approved meaning it’s cruelty-free!

