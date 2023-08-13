Ariana Grande Wants ‘Everyone to Experience’ Cloud Pink: Shop the New Fragrance

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ariana Grande wants “everyone to experience” Cloud Pink, her new fragrance launching exclusively at Ulta Beauty on Sunday (Aug. 13). Grande shared a commercial for the perfume on her social media accounts on Sunday to coincide with the online release.

Cloud Pink, a “sister scent” to the original Cloud fragrance, is currently available online at Ultabeauty.com. The fragrance drops in Ulta stores on Aug. 20.

In the promo video, shot by Zoey Grossman, Grande looks carefree in a light pink tutu and cropped crochet sweater, followed by a purple number and a pink tool dress.

The “7 Rings” singer worked with French perfumer Clement Gavarry to create Cloud Pink, which features a blend of rich berries, pink pineapple, dragon fruit, vanilla orchid, blush ambrette, musk and sweetened praline.

“I can’t begin to describe how excited I am to launch Cloud Pink,” Grande said in a news release announcing the fragrance on Aug. 10. “Cloud is a fragrance that will always be so close to my heart, and I thank my fans for showing it so much overwhelming love all of these years. Developing a new fragrance under this fan favorite franchise was daunting at first, but I really do think that we’ve created the perfect sister scent to the original Cloud. It’s snuck into my top favorite, as of late. I’ve been wearing it nonstop these past few months. Working with Clement and the team on this new pillar was a labor of love and has been such an exciting secret to keep!!! I couldn’t wait for the announcement, and I cannot wait for everyone to experience Cloud Pink.”

In addition to Cloud, Cloud 2.0 and Cloud Pink, Grande has released a string of other scents including Thank U, Next, God is a Woman, Mod Blush and Mod Vanilla.

