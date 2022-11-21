Ariana Grande Goes Blonde in ‘60s Mod-Inspired Promo for New Fragrances: Watch

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Back to blonde! Ariana Grande is sporting a new look for the retro-style video introducing her “first ever fragrance duo,” Mod Vanilla and Mod Blush, due out next month.

In the 16-second clip, posted to her Instagram Reels on Sunday (Nov. 20), Grande channels ‘60s mod-style in two different outfits. The teaser starts with Grande strutting toward a Vespa while wearing white ballet flats before we get a glimpse of the Grammy winner and her blonde pigtails, along with a shot of her eyes in the rearview mirror and tattoos on her hands, and she appears to be wearing her wedding ring.

Grande’s retro wardrobe consists of a white dress and gloves, with matching hoop earrings and a Cult Gaia Diem Top ($278) and Alma Wrap Shorts ($168) in pink.

The 29-year-old singer also shared a photo gallery on Instagram giving fans a closer look at the promo shoot and images of both fragrances.

Mod Vanilla and Mod Blush will be available online at Ulta.com on Dec. 1. In the meantime, fans can shop some of Grande’s previous fragrances like Cloud 2.0 ($68), God Is A Woman ($55), R.E.M. Ea Du Parfum ($45) and Thank U, Next ($45).

In addition to fragrances, Grande’s R.E.M. Beauty — an eye-catching collection of lipsticks, lip balm, lip liner, lip gloss, eyeliners, mascara, lashes, eyeshadow palettes, face mist and more — debuted at Ulta earlier this year.

Also available at Ulta: Grande’s first ever Fragrance Vault Collection ($150). The collectible keepsake comes with a Black Friday sale exclusive, free gift of either a robe or throw (offer valid with a $65 fragrance purchase. Excludes CHANEL and Tiffany & Co. Valid thru 12/31/22 or while quantities last). Plus, you’ll get free shipping on all orders over $35.

The Fragrance Vault Collection features a deluxe mini parfum of each of Grande’s fragrances. The record player-inspired gift set includes past limited editions and an exclusive advanced preview of the “Positions” singer’s newest duo collection below.

