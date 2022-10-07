These Never-Before-Seen Photos of Aretha Franklin Are Up for Sale: Shop the Limited Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Several never-before-seen photos of Aretha Franklin are up for sale. The limited collection, released by Sonic Editions, features previously unseen images of the Queen of Soul photographed by David Gahr at Atlantic Records studios between 1967-1973.

Featured among the roundup of 12 black-and-white images are candid snapshots of Franklin in various stages of recording, including singing and playing the piano. The framed prints start at $149 and are available in sizes ranging from small (14 inches x 11 inches) to XXL (29 inches x 40 inches).

The images, which offer a behind-the-scenes look at Franklin in the studio, were released to celebrate the 55th anniversary of her breakout hit, “You Make Me Feel Like (A Natural Woman).” Franklin’s legendary single reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 in November 1967 and entered the U.K. singles charts at No. 79 a week after her death in 2018.

Franklin signed to Atlantic Records in 1967 and released a string of singles, such as “Respect,” “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You”), “Do Right Woman,” and “You Make Me Feel Like (A Natural Woman),” which became some of her biggest hits.

Sonic Editions makes fine art prints affordable by partnering with some of the world’s best photographers and picture archives to offer limited-edition, gallery-quality photographs of music icons, film stars and more. All images are numbered and certified, hand printed to order, and placed in hand-made, solid wood frames.

Shop photos from the Sonic Editions x Aretha Franklin collection below.

