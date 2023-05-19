Best Apple Music Deals 2023: How to Score a Free Streaming Subscription

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Unless you’re spinning vinyl on your record player or listening to the radio, you most likely have a music subscription to stream your favorite artists such as Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat — you name it. Apple Music, much like Spotify and Amazon Music, makes it convenient for creating playlists, discovering new artists and listening to your favorite songs no matter where you are.

We can’t resist a freebie though, and now, you can score a free subscription with a little help from available deals, promotions and bundles out there on the internet. The music streamer along with other online services and apps are providing trials of Apple Music, allowing you to test out the service for free before paying full price.

If you find commitment scary, we’ve rounded up the best ways to snag a free Apple Music subscription so you can save money while blasting hits such as SZA’s chart-topping single, ‘Kill Bill.’

Read on to find out how you can snag a free subscription of your own.

How to Get a Free Apple Music Subscription

If you’re new to Apple Music, you’re eligible for a free one-month subscription when you sign up through Apple. After that, it’s $10.99 a month, but includes benefits such as an ad-free listening experience, curated weekly playlists, access to the streamer’s library of more than 100 million songs and more.

Still in school? Apple Music has a student plan that offers the same 30-day trial before charging $5.99 a month. For families, there’s even the option to test it out for a month before paying $16.99 per month. And for those who prefer to only use Siri, the Apple Voice plan provides the same free trial before charging $4.99 a month. All you have to do is click the button on the page that says “try it free” and sign up.

Apple also has a couple other methods to earn a free subscription without even leaving its site. The first being if you purchase an eligible Apple device such as AirPods, a HomePod Mini or Beats. Once redeemed, you’ll receive six months of Apple Music at no additional cost.

Once your subscription is up, the individual Apple Music plan is $10.99 a month, but for further savings, you can do the Apple Voice plan for $4.99 a month, which requires you use Siri for all your streaming needs. Students can grab a student plan for $5.99 a month, while families can enjoy streaming together for just $16.99 a month.

Sick of having multiple subscriptions? Apple released one of its newer services: Apple One, which bundles up to six apps together to create a lower monthly price. This even includes up to 2TB of iCloud+ storage and one month free of Apple Music. Rather than have various apps charging you different subscriptions costs, this will put it all together.

To score a free trial, go to the Apple One page and click “try Apple One for free.” From there you’ll have the option to choose from one of three plan options with the basic one being an individual plan for $16.95. month that provides 50GB of iCloud+ storage and up to four apps bundled.

Need more space?You can opt to go with the premiere plan for $32.95 a month, which will allow you to share it with up to five people, has 2TB of iCloud+ storage and can bundle up to six apps. Families can also snag a family plan for $22.95 a month giving them access to 200GB of iCloud+ storage, the ability to bundle up to four apps and sharing with a max of five people.

For anyone looking for an excuse to upgrade their cell phone, this is your sign to do it. Verizon Wireless has a promo where you can score six months of free Apple Music, and all you have to do is be on an eligible Verizon Unlimited Plan.

After the Verizon deal is up, the subscription follows Apple’s different tiered plans including Apple Voice for $4.99 a month, a student plan for $5.99 a month, the standard plan of $10.99 a. month and the family plan for $16.99 a month.

Arguably one of the easiest ways you can start streaming for free is through Best Buy’s promo. Just add Apple Music to your cart along with a purchase from the site and you’ve automatically earned four months of free, unlimited music.

Plans for Apple Music follow its own tiered plan that’s separate from Best Buy’s promo. The standard plan will cost $10.99 a month, but if you’re looking for additional savings you can subscribe to Apple Voice (a Siri only listening plan), the student plan or the family plan.

Besides listening to music on your phone, having quality speakers can not only enhance your listening experience, but earn you free Apple Music in the process. Right now, Sonos has a promotion going on where you can get three months of free Apple Music with the purchase of an eligible speaker.

Once Sonos‘ promo is complete you can refer to the Apple Music plans to determine how much you’ll pay monthly.