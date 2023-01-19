Apple’s New HomePod Promises ‘Next Level’ Sound: Here’s How to Pre-Order the Speaker Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Apple promises to deliver a ground-breaking listening experience with its new HomePod. The second-generation HomePod, announced on Wednesday (Jan. 18), features “next level acoustics” with enhanced Siri capabilities packed in a slender, space-saving design.

The new HomePod ($299) offers rich, deep bass, natural mid-range and clear, detailed highs for streaming Apple Music and more. Room sensing technology allows it to recognize sound reflections from nearby surfaces and adapt to its environment by determining if it’s freestanding or positioned against a wall. HomePod 2.0 easily integrates into the Apple ecosystem, seamlessly pairing with iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4k and other Apple products.

“Leveraging our audio expertise and innovations, the new HomePod delivers rich, deep bass, natural mid-range, and clear, detailed highs,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “With the popularity of HomePod mini, we’ve seen growing interest in even more powerful acoustics achievable in a larger HomePod. We’re thrilled to bring the next generation of HomePod to customers around the world.”

Other features include a custom-engineered, high-excursion woofer with a powerful motor driving a 20mm, a built-in bass-EQ mic, a beamforming array of five tweeters and a S7 chip combined with system-sending technology that offers upgraded computational audio.

HomePod can also listen for smoke and carbon dioxide alarms and will send a notification to your iPhone if it detects something. With the redesigned Home app, users can navigate, view and organize accessories, control your smart home and more with categories for climate, lights, security and includes a new multicamera view.

HomePod is available to pre-order online at Apple.com and in the Apple Store app and will begin shipping out on Feb. 3.

