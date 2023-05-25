Apple AirPods Are Back on Sale Starting at Just $99

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, which means you can find discounts on must-have products like Apple AirPods, which are currently on sale at Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Amazon.

Explore Explore Apple Store See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Whether you’re shopping for a gift or picking up something new for yourself, get Apple’s best-selling AirPods on sale starting at just $99 — one of their lowest prices ever. Apple’s newest, AirPods Pros are on sale for $199.99.

When it comes to earbuds for music, there’s no denying the popularity of AirPods. Apple’s famous all-white earbuds are as much a status symbol as they are an essential go-to for recording artists, podcasters and music producers alike. But we recommend them for everyday use as well, whether you’re listening to music on your daily commute or need a pair of wireless earbuds for your next FaceTime call or Zoom.

While AirPods used to cost a pretty penny, they’re now available for under $200. Apple products never go on sale on the company’s own site, but Amazon and Walmart have marked down AirPods to as low as $99. Deals like this won’t last, so you’ll have to move fast to get AirPods at a deep discount (click here to shop Apple iPad, Macbook Air, MacBook Pro and more).

These second generation AirPods Pros are currently $199.99 at Amazon and Walmart (third generation AirPods $159). Regularly $249, the AirPods deal gets you a 20% discount on the latest Apple earbuds. Apple’s newest AirPods Pro are equipped with an H2 chip that “pushes advanced audio performance even further, resulting in smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound,” according to the product description. The AirPods offer personalized spacial sound, quick access to Siri, up to two times more Active Noise Cancellation, up to six hours of listening time without the charging case and 30 hours with the case. The AirPods Pro also include four pairs of silicone tips (XS, S, M and L).

. Amazon

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds With H2 Chip $199.99 $249.00 20% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Apple’s, older 2nd generation AirPods are marked down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart while, 3rd gen. AirPods (with H2 chip) are $159 at Amazon and $169.99 at Best Buy.

Apple AirPods Max are usually $549 for a new pair, but you can find them on sale at Amazon in a range of colors. You can also purchase AirPods Max at Walmart and Best Buy, although prices and availability may vary depending on the retailer.



. Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included $99.00 $159.00 38% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

The AirPods Pro are one of the newer wireless earbuds in the AirPods family, and musicians are snapping them up thanks to the superb audio quality (think: clear, crisp sound), and the buds’ Active Noise Cancellation feature, which blocks out exterior noise for a quieter, more focused listening session.

Traveling soon? AirPods Pro are also great for travel, running and working out, with a sweat-resistant coating worth considering. (They’re not entirely waterproof like some earbuds, so you wouldn’t want to go swimming in them). Interchangeable silicone tips allow you to find the perfect seal for your ears, and everything fits into a tiny charging case, which now gets you up to 30 hours of battery life before you need to plug in.

Apple is known for their high-tech and high-design products, and the AirPods Pro are not only a fan favorite, but an industry fave as well. Need further proof? According to a recent report, AirPods Pro sales exceeded 90 million units during the 2021 holiday season.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro with H2 chip and double the noise cancellation for $199.99. Another deal: The 2nd gen. AirPods are even cheaper, discounted right now to just $99 at Amazon and Walmart and Target. You can also find them at Best Buy for $99.99. Note that the regular AirPods won’t have the Active Noise Cancellation technology, but all the other features are there. See full sale details here.