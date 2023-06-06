Apple Unveils New 15-Inch Macbook Air, AR Headset & More: Where to Pre-Order

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Apple is serving us up with some new and upgraded gadgets after unveiling various upcoming releases during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023. Among the tech showed off was a 15-inch MacBook Air — the largest of the MacBook Air models to date. Other new releases announced included an AR headset called the Vision Pro, which won’t be available until early 2024, but will transform how you surf the web, watch TV shows and movies on streaming platforms and even communicate with friends and family.

The new 15-inch MacBook Air isn’t being released until June 13, but you’re currently able to order it in advance. Rather than wait in long lines in store or be met with the dreaded “sold out” message, preordering the highly anticipated model will ensure it’s delivered to you right when the laptop drops. You can find it wherever Apple products are sold including Amazon.

The new MacBook Air comes with a 15.3-inch screen, maintains a lightweight feel (weighing a little over 3 pounds) and is made from recycled aluminum. The slim width remains the same allowing you to easily slide it into your laptop tote bag. Plus it comes in four shades including gold, silver, midnight and space gray. Features you can look forward to using are Apple’s new M2 processing chip, which contains a powerful 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. It’s also made with a liquid retina display that’ll allow you to stream your favorite Apple TV+ shows with a crystal clear picture. It’s also available in two storage sizes: 256GB and 512GB to fit your needs.

New tech announcements weren’t the only thing that took place during the WWDC 2023: The Writers Guild of America (WGA) made their presence known. On Monday (June 5), the writers strike continued during what the group called its “Apple Day of Action,” Deadline reported. Rather than stand outside with signs, though, the group was handing out leaflets to spread the word.

This comes as Apple TV+ grows in scale and relies on writers to create the stories we all know and love for shows including Ted Lasso, Shrinking, Platonic, Loot, Ghosted, Black Bird, Severance, Dear…, Carpool Karaoke: The Series, Tetris, The Problem with John Stewart, Bad Sisters, The Reluctant Traveler, Schmigadoon! and The Morning Show.

While you wait for the new tech to be released, take advantage of the deals we’ve found on AirPod Pros and iPads on Amazon that you can add to your travel necessities.