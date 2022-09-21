‘Andor’: How to Stream the ‘Star Wars’ Prequel Series on Disney+

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new era begins with Andor, the Rogue One prequel series, now streaming on Disney+. The three-episode premiere arrived on Wednesday (Sept 21).

Diego Luna stars as Andor in the 12-episode series from the Star Wars franchise, which follows Cassian Andor’s journey as a rebel hero. Stellan Skarsgård, Genevive O’Reilly, Alex Ferns, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona and Denise Gough are among the cast.

Read on for details on how to watch Andor and other Disney+ exclusives for free.

How to Watch Andor on Disney+

Andor is streaming exclusively on Disney+, at no extra cost to subscribers. For those who haven’t signed up for Disney+, monthly subscriptions start at $7.99.

You won’t get a free trial with Disney+, but you can save on your bill by signing up for an annual plan for $79.99. The monthly plan is another money-saving option, simply because you’re not tied to a contract and can cancel at any time. You may also be able to get a free subscription to Disney+ or the Disney+ bundle via Verizon or American Express.

Disney+ subscribers get to indulge in an ever-expanding streaming library that includes programs in stunning 4K, in addition to being able to download titles to watch offline. Stream Disney+ on your TV, laptop, smartphone, notebook or tablet device, on up to four different devices simultaneously.

Disney+ is the main streaming destination for must-watch, commercial free content from Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and National Geographic.

Other exclusive show and movies streaming on Disney+: Dancing With the Stars, She-Hulk, Lightyear, Pinocchio, The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Hawkeye, Light & Magic, WandaVision, The Mandalorian, Loki, I Am Groot, The Book of Boba Fett, The Beatles: Get Back and BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage LA.