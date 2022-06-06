Anderson .Paak Teams With Vans for Third Collection: ‘This Is My Best Drop Yet’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Anderson .Paak‘s upcoming third Vans collaboration promises to be his “best drop yet.” The eight-piece, Vans x Anderson .Paak Vanderson Collection is comprised of footwear, apparel and accessories.

“Vans was super patient with me on this one,” the eight-time Grammy winner said in a statement. “We met every week in Malibu and designed these shoes in the California sunshine. This is my best drop yet and I’m so proud of what we’ve come up with!”

The unique capsule collection, arriving online and in stores later this month, is inspired by “heritage, creativity, and uplifting his community,” according to a press release sent to Billboard. As the first official global music ambassador for Vans, the 36-year-old recording artists directed the campaign for his new collection, which features Black-ish star Marsai Martin and .Paak’s family members, including his son, sister, nieces and nephew.

The footwear collection is available in adults, kids and toddler sizes and features three different designs. The EPaak Sport blends Vans’ classic “Off the Wall” style with Anderson’s unique aesthetic, featuring a subtle print, black paisley layered over black suede with a gusseted tongue, custom foxing details, double stitching for durability and a drop-in sockliner for all-day comfort. The Old Skool 36 DX sneakers are offered up in a “muted Anderson .Paak green tone,” while the Authentic shoes boasts an earth-toned paisley print.

The apparel collection is led by a Vanderson tie-die short sleeve tee in bleached sand along with Vanderson straight leg pants featuring a tonal paisley jacquard fabric and slight flare at the leg, while the Vanderson jacket features button pocket detailing on the front chest. Finishing off the apparel collection are the Vanderson socks, a reversible bucket hat, and an AP-designed Vanderson Robe.

“We are beyond excited to continue this creative journey with AP into this next product collaboration,” Tierney Stout, Director of Global Music Marketing at Vans said in a statement. “Anderson was incredibly hands-on in the design and development of every piece in this collection and the final product is both a labor of love for AP and the Vans team. Anderson embodies everything this brand stands for –– authenticity, optimistic imagination, and creativity –– and we are honored to have him as part of our family.”

The “Train” singer has partnered with Vans on numerous projects including .Paak House, House of Vans, Vans Musicians Wanted, and Sidestripe Sessions. To celebrate the launch of his latest collection, the Los Angeles native will be performing at House of Vans London on June 27 which is about a month before his Silk Sonic Las Vegas residency picks back up on August 3.

The Vans x Anderson .Paak Vanderson Collection will be released at select Vans retailers and at Vans.com on Friday, June 24. See photos from the capsule collection below.

