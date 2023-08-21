‘Amy Winehouse: In Her Words’ Hits No. 1 on Amazon — Here Are All the Ways to Pre-Order the Book Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amy Winehouse: In Her Words, a new book due out later this month in honor of the late singer’s 40th birthday, has already reached No. 1 on Amazon’s new releases list in pop culture art.

Comprised of handwritten lyrics, poems, family portraits and never-before-seen journals from the six-time Grammy winner, In Her Words chronicles the “Back to Black” singer’s “creative evolution” from her North London roots to music stardom.

“We always wanted the world to know the real Amy, where she came from and what made her tick,” her father, Mitch Winehouse told People in a story published on Sunday (Aug. 20). “In all aspects she was just a normal Jewish kid from North London, who did normal kid things, went to drama class, loved her grandma, her mum and dad, loved her brother.”

The collection of rare photos, published by People, includes pre-fame shots of Winehouse as a teenager and young girl, adorable baby photos and pictures with her parents. Also featured: a handwritten list titled “Fame Ambitions” outlining her dreams for the future, some of which she achieved, such as working David La Chapelle, who directed her 2007 music video for “Tears Dry on Their Own.”

Winehouse also wanted to work with Missy Elliott and Timbaland, meet Elizabeth Taylor and Paul Newman, and become friends with the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Stella McCartney and Eddie Izzard. Other goals included buying a house on Miami’s South Beach and “to have people look up to me.”

The 27-year-old singer, who died from accidental alcohol poisoning in 2011, sold more than three million albums prior to her death. Her passing led to an additional surge in sales.

Amy Winehouse: In Her Words will be released on Aug. 29. The book is available for pre-order at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Books-A-Million, Bookshop, Thriftbooks and IndieBound. Proceeds from the book will benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation.

