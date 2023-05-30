‘America’s Got Talent’: How to Watch the Season 18 Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The ultimate competition of undiscovered talent is kicking off as America’s Got Talent‘s 18th season gets ready to premiere Tuesday (May 30). Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara are returning to their table to assess a new slew of performers, ranging from singers, daredevils, comedians and more.

Talent of all ages enter the competition as they vie for the championship title, $1 million prize and a Las Vegas residency. Those with cable TV can watch the show on NBC, which will vary depending on your TV provider.

If you've unplugged your cable and are looking for the best streaming options, you can still catch all the action through streaming services.

Streaming subscriptions are available for watching the show.

With streaming subscriptions you'll be able to catch AGT's season 18 premiere.

Streaming services also provide access to other TV shows and movies.

The season 18 premiere of AGT will happen Tuesday (May 30) at 8 p.m. ET.

Check out the latest trailer for the new season below.