All the Ways to Watch ‘American Idol’ on TV & Online

American Idol is celebrating its 20th anniversary. If you’ve been meaning to catch up on the latest season hosted by Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryant, or want to reminisce with some of the older episode, here are all the ways that you can watch American Idol on your TV and online.

What time does American Idol come on? The show airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. If you miss the initial showing, catch it on-demand via Hulu, ABC.com and the ABC app, Roku or through your cable or TV provider (a good old-fashioned TV antenna works as well).

How to Watch American Idol on Hulu

Not among the millions who are already subscribed to Hulu? Now’s your chance to join for free for the first month. Hulu’s most popular membership plan is the standard, ad-supported package which is $6.99 a month to stream network shows the day after they air in addition to movies and thousands of episodes in the Hulu library such as Pam & Tommy, How I Met Your Father, Dollface, Nine Perfect Strangers, Only Murders in the Building, The Handmaid’s Tale, Dopesick, Fresh and The Kardashians.

Hulu’s ad-free plan is $12.99 a month for everything in the cheaper package but you also get to download programs and stream them offline. And if you enjoy watching live television, Hulu + Live TV is $69.99 a month for over 75 live channels (including networks such as ABC, NBC and CBS) in addition to Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Hulu subscribers can also add other channels like Starz on Hulu ($8.99 a month after a 7-day free trial) and HBO Max on Hulu ($14.99 a month after a free one-week trial) and bundle Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 a month. Create up to six profiles under one Hulu account and stream from up to two different screens at once. You can watch Hulu from multiple devices including a smart TV or laptop.

Other Ways to Watch American Idol

Want more streaming options? Anyone who has been itching to cut the cord from cable, there are plenty of affordable streamers to choose from like Direct TV Stream which starts at $59.99 for a limited time only. Customer will save $30 over three months if they join Direct TV Stream until April 30. FuboTV, Sling TV, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV and Vidgo are other affordable streaming platforms for $35 and up.