‘American Horror Story: NYC’: How to Watch & Stream Season 11 for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

“Something evil is coming.” AHS: NYC, the latest installment of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story franchise, premieres Wednesday (Oct. 19) on FX.

Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, Patti LuPone, Russell Tovey, Joe Mantello, Leslie Grossman, Charlie Carver, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell and Denis O’Hare are among the cast of new characters for AHS season 11.

Not much is known about AHS: NYC, but it promises to be a “season like no other,” according to the teaser trailer. The first episode begins with mysterious disappearances and deaths increasing in Manhattan, while a doctor makes a “frightening discovery” and a reporter “becomes tomorrow’s headline,” according to the episode description.

American Horror Story: NYC: When & How to Watch from Anywhere

The first two episodes of AHS: NYC will air back-to-back on FX on Wednesday beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Cable users can check local listings for channel information. The series will begin streaming on Hulu on Thursday.

AHS:NYC is a cable show, but you don’t need cable to watch. DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, and Fubo TV are just a few of the more affordable, cord-cutting options that feature FX among the channel lineup.

And if you’re not among the millions of Hulu subscribers, now’s your chance to join for free for the first month. Hulu’s ad-supported plan is its most popular and cheapest streaming package, at $7.99 a month (or $79.99/year). Join Hulu today to stream AHS: NYC and other shows and movies for free for a month.

Hulu’s commercial-free plan is $14.99 a month and the bundle — with Disney+ and ESPN+ — starts at $13.99 a month. Subscribers can also add Starz, HBO Max and other channels for an additional fee.

Want to watch live television? Hulu + Live TV is $69.99 a month to access 75+ live channels in addition to Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Subscribers can create up to six profiles under one Hulu account and stream on up to two different screens at once. Watch Hulu from anywhere, via a smart TV, computer and other compatible devices for one low monthly (or yearly) price.

Hulu offers subscribers thousands of hours of non-stop entertainment. From countless TV episodes to can’t miss movies, the list of Hulu Originals includes The Handmaid’s Tale, Rosaline, Reasonable Doubt, Only Murders in the Building, Grid, Tell Me Lies, Hellraiser, The D’Amelio Show, The Kardashians, and Reboot.

FX is home to Atlanta, Reservoir Dogs, The Patient, Snowfall, Mayans M.C., The Old Man, and other fan favorites. Besides FX content and Original programs, you can stream most new episodes from network TV and cable shows on Hulu the day after they air.

Watch the chilling teaser trailer for AHS: NYC below.