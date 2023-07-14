Amazon’s ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Store Will Have You Channeling You Inner Belly, Conrad & Jeremiah

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Are you Team Conrad, Jeremiah or Belly? Well, no matter who you’re rooting for during the latest season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, you can channel your favorite character with clothing and accessories inspired by the show. Amazon has released an official shop with everything from apparel, jewelry, shoes, beauty and more that’ll have you repping Cousins Beach and your favorite character’s style.

Get excited for T-shirts announcing your team and the iconic infinity sign necklace as seen on the show. If you’re a sucker for declarations of love, there’s even apparel for that too.

Season two premiered Thursday (July 13) at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video, with the first three episodes available. Even before the show aired its latest season, it already had fans raving over the trailer — especially as it debuted Taylor Swift’s “Back to December (Taylor’s Version)”, which had previously been unheard.

Keep reading to shop some of our picks from the shop and see the entire collection here.

The famous line that stole viewers’ hearts is now written across the back of this oversized sweatshirt. It features a zip-up design on the front with a simple daisy pattern across the pockets, while the back has “There’s only you. For me there’s only ever been you,” allowing all who see your outfit to live that line over and over again.

Make it known who you’re rooting for with a cotton T-shirt that outright says it. You can snag this pink Belly’s Team tee or, if you’re rooting for a specific brother, pick up a Team Jeremiah or Team Conrad one.

Be a part of the magic of Cousins Beach in a trendy baby T-shirt that comes in two shades and boasts all the beachy summer vibes.

You don’t have to be on a rowing team to show off your love for the sport and the series. This orange T-shirt comes in men’s sizing and features a soft cotton material you can sport during every episode and beyond.

Not a fan of graphic T-shirts? The shop has fashionable picks too, like this crochet halter top that comes in three shades and has a tie closure to personalize to your liking.

If your aesthetic is California beach, then this dress is a must-have. It comes in two shades and features a mini length. It’s made of a cotton and polyester material that’s breathable to help keep you cool during those hot humid days.

Just like Belly, you can sport these adorable daisy huggie earrings featuring gold accents that’ll pair well with denim shorts or a summer dress.

For Team Conrad, you can sport the infinity necklace, and we’ll pretend he actually gifted it to you. It comes with an adjustable chain to make it longer or shorter, depending on your preference.

For some subtle color, consider adding the daisy beaded necklace to your summer ‘fits. It comes with white and light blue daisies paired with a gold chain that’ll really complete your look.

